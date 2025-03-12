The captain of the ship was arrested after a collision with a tanker in the North Sea
In the North Sea, a cargo ship collided with an oil tanker. The captain of the cargo ship has been arrested on suspicion of manslaughter by gross negligence, and an investigation is underway.
The captain of a cargo ship has been arrested after a collision with an oil tanker in the North Sea, UNN writes with reference to the BBC.
The Portuguese-flagged Solong and the US-registered Stena Immaculate tanker crashed off the coast of East Yorkshire in the UK on Monday morning.
Humberside Police said a 59-year-old man had been arrested on suspicion of manslaughter by gross negligence after a search for a missing Solong crew member.
Smoke continued to billow from the Solong as of yesterday evening, but British Transport Minister Heidi Alexander said both ships were expected to remain afloat.
German company Ernst Russ, which owns Solong, confirmed to the BBC that the arrested man is the captain of the ship.
The company said in a statement that he, along with the rest of the crew, was assisting the investigation.
According to the country's Transport Minister Mike Kane, a member of the cargo ship's crew was still presumed dead after the search and rescue operation ended on Monday evening.
Whitehall sources told the BBC that the Solong crew included Russians and Filipinos.
The BBC reports that all 23 crew members on board the Stena Immaculate are Americans. They are all in Grimsby and are likely to be repatriated in due course.
Police said they had launched a criminal investigation into the cause of the collision and were working with the country's Maritime and Coastguard Agency.
The Marine Accident Investigation Branch was also conducting a parallel preliminary assessment to determine the causes of the disaster, police said.
The country's coast guard confirmed that 36 people were safely brought ashore.
