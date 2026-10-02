The Cabinet of Ministers will allocate over UAH 50 billion for payments to military personnel in October — Koretskyi

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine is allocating more than UAH 50 billion in October of this year for payments to servicemen and their families. Prime Minister Serhii Koretskyi reported this, according to UNN.

Details

According to him, this will allow the payments to be made on time and in full in October. The funds will be reallocated from the reserve for the security and defense sector.

Despite the significant budget deficit, defense is an unconditional priority. We are providing the necessary resources for timely and full payments to our military - Koretskyi noted.

Background

Prime Minister Serhii Koretskyi stated that the government had switched to a regime of maximum austerity, but "this is not enough." Of the 42 government decisions, 17 have been implemented, while the rest are promised to be completed by October 15.