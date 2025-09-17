The Cabinet of Ministers proposes to combine certain types of state aid into a single basic social assistance

The Cabinet of Ministers approved a draft law proposing to introduce a single basic social assistance instead of various payments from January 1, 2026. This was reported by Taras Melnychuk, the representative of the Cabinet of Ministers in the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, on his Telegram channel, as conveyed by UNN.

Details

The draft law "On Amendments to Certain Legislative Acts of Ukraine Regarding the Provision of Basic Social Assistance" has been approved. The draft law proposes to transform state social assistance to low-income families into basic social assistance and to combine certain types of state assistance from January 1, 2026. - Melnychuk reported.

It is expected that basic social assistance will be provided to the most vulnerable categories of the population as a primary means of overcoming poverty and responding to difficult life circumstances.

The amount of basic social assistance is proposed to be determined as the difference between the total amount of the basic value for all family members and the average monthly total income of the family.

The amount of the basic value for a family is proposed to be determined at 100% of such value for the first family member (authorized family representative) and 70% of such value for each subsequent family member, according to which assistance is calculated. For each child under 18 years of age and a person with a disability of group I or II, the amount of the basic value is proposed to be determined at 100% of such basic value.

Recall

The Ministry of Social Policy has started testing a new type of social support for recipients of payments - basic social assistance. It is aimed at those citizens who already receive one or more types of social payments.