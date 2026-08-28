The Cabinet of Ministers is launching a new program for science and business — UAH 100 million will be allocated for it

$44.540.0351.860.15
ukenru
11:37 AM • 1352 views
Russia strikes warehouses and food logistics facilities and destroyed in some places up to 90% of capacity, but no shortage is expected - Ministry of Agrarian Policy
10:21 AM • 6216 views
Death toll from the floods in Nepal has risen to 489Video
09:56 AM • 14279 views
"Tariff scissors": some packages under the Medical Guarantees Program are underfunded by at least one-third
Exclusive
09:34 AM • 16523 views
A working group on the taxation of leasing in favor of non-residents will be established under the Ministry of Finance
08:33 AM • 15806 views
The search for 56 Ukrainians with whom contact has been lost is ongoing in Nepal - Ministry of Foreign Affairs
07:43 AM • 20382 views
Russian attack on the Kyiv region claims one life, two injuredPhotoVideo
07:30 AM • 26513 views
Due to Russian attacks, train delays are still occurring; the consequences will last for at least another day - Ukrzaliznytsia
06:20 AM • 27169 views
4 people injured in Russia's drone strike on a construction hypermarket in Zaporizhzhia
Exclusive
06:20 AM • 47865 views
Russia is intensifying attacks on the energy sector ahead of winter: how Ukraine can respond and where to strike the hardest
Exclusive
06:15 AM • 46905 views
The Ministry of Health instructed the Odesa Regional Military Administration to review the treatment of a patient who died at the Odrex clinic following a complaint by his widowPhoto
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+23°
3.3m/s
42%
755mm
Popular news
U.S. President Donald Trump appointed Ben Moss as the new White House chief of staffAugust 28, 03:16 AM • 8144 views
What is celebrated on August 28 in Ukraine and around the worldAugust 28, 04:00 AM • 9900 views
A new name has emerged on the list of favorites for the role of James BondPhoto06:30 AM • 39445 views
General Vovk advocated for a new model of the state: what exactly he proposes07:36 AM • 10091 views
Enemy attacked shopping center in Kharkiv again07:57 AM • 15297 views
Publications
"Tariff scissors": some packages under the Medical Guarantees Program are underfunded by at least one-third09:56 AM • 14270 views
A working group on the taxation of leasing in favor of non-residents will be established under the Ministry of Finance
Exclusive
09:34 AM • 16513 views
Russia is intensifying attacks on the energy sector ahead of winter: how Ukraine can respond and where to strike the hardest
Exclusive
06:20 AM • 47861 views
The Ministry of Health instructed the Odesa Regional Military Administration to review the treatment of a patient who died at the Odrex clinic following a complaint by his widowPhoto
Exclusive
06:15 AM • 46901 views
Schools ahead of September 1: Does Kyiv face a shortage of places for students?
Exclusive
August 27, 03:58 PM • 93405 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Pedro Sánchez
Nicușor Dan
Oleksandr Slobozhenko
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Nepal
Kyiv Oblast
India
Advertisement
UNN Lite
A new name has emerged on the list of favorites for the role of James BondPhoto06:30 AM • 39945 views
Holly Marie Combs from "Charmed" has announced the end of her acting careerPhotoAugust 28, 12:06 AM • 79876 views
Nicole Kidman made her TikTok debut, showing behind the scenes of the premiere of "Practical Magic 2"VideoAugust 27, 11:06 PM • 77982 views
Rupert Grint will return to the role of Ron Weasley in "Harry Potter," but not on screenPhotoAugust 27, 12:07 AM • 117676 views
Ryan Reynolds showed rare photos of his children for Blake Lively’s birthdayPhotoAugust 26, 10:05 PM • 100745 views
Actual
Heating
Tu-95
Facebook
Film
Series

The Cabinet of Ministers is launching a new program for science and business — UAH 100 million will be allocated for it

Kyiv • UNN

 • 484 views

In 2026, the state will allocate UAH 100 million for joint science-and-business developments. The co-financing share will be 50–65%, and the projects will run for up to 18 months.

The Cabinet of Ministers is launching a new program for science and business — UAH 100 million will be allocated for it

For the first time, the Cabinet of Ministers is launching a mechanism of state support for joint applied research and development projects to be carried out by research institutions and universities commissioned by technology businesses.

This is reported by UNN, citing the Cabinet of Ministers and the Ministry of Education and Science.

Details

In 2026, UAH 100 million is allocated for the program, while the share of state co-financing, depending on the size of the enterprise, will range from 50% to 65% of the project’s cost.

The new mechanism is intended to combine the needs of Ukrainian technology businesses with the capabilities of state universities and research institutions. It involves a model in which a company formulates a specific technological, production, or engineering problem, while a research team develops a solution that could potentially be put into production.

Thus, the state plans to support fundamental and initiative-driven research, and above all applied projects that have a specific potential customer and prospects for practical use. The new system is expected to shorten the path from a scientific idea or laboratory development to a ready-made technology, product, or production solution.

Particular emphasis will be placed on technologies that can be used in the interests of Ukraine’s defense, as well as for modernizing Ukrainian industry and other sectors of the economy.

The state budget allocates UAH 100 million for implementing the new mechanism in 2026. At the same time, project funding will not be entirely shouldered by the state. Businesses interested in the relevant technology or development will also have to contribute their own funds.

The share of state funding will depend on the size of the company. For small businesses, the state will be able to cover up to 65% of the project’s cost. For medium-sized enterprises, the level of state co-financing will be up to 60%; for large businesses, up to 50%. The company initiating the project must provide the rest of the required amount.

This approach is intended to confirm the enterprise’s genuine interest in the research results and its readiness not only to formulate a technological request but also to participate in financing the development and its subsequent implementation.

It is known that the maximum duration of a single research or research-and-development project will be 18 months.

What developments are planned for support

One of the program’s key areas is national security and defense. In particular, this may include research and development in the fields of weapons and military equipment, robotic systems, new materials, information technology, and other technological solutions that can be used for defense needs.

At the same time, the program will not be limited exclusively to defense projects. The areas identified by the Ministry of Education and Science also include energy transportation technologies, improving energy efficiency, resource conservation, and the development of alternative energy sources.

A separate block covers high-tech transport, the rocket and space industry, aircraft manufacturing, and shipbuilding.

Support is also envisaged for research in the creation of new materials, technologies for their production, processing, and joining, as well as nanomaterials and nanotechnologies. The priorities also include the technological modernization of the agro-industrial complex, medical technologies, new medical equipment, treatment methods, and pharmaceutical developments.

Other selected areas include environmentally friendly production technologies, environmental protection solutions, modern information and communication technologies, and robotics.

How the first projects will be formed

Preparations for launching the first competition began even before the government adopted the relevant decision. On August 19, the Ministry of Education and Science announced the collection of technological and production requests from Ukrainian companies. Businesses were invited to report technological problems that enterprises could not solve on their own and for which the involvement of researchers might potentially be required.

At this stage, companies do not need to prepare a complete technical specification or a finished project. An enterprise may describe a problem, a need for a specific technology, product, or technical solution. Going forward, such requests are expected to form the basis for defining the themes of the first competitive selection.

The model effectively envisages a chain in which business identifies a technological problem, a research team proposes a way to solve it, and the state and the company jointly finance the research or development.

Who will carry out the research

Teams from state universities and research institutions are planned to be involved in implementing the projects. This should make it possible to use scientific infrastructure, laboratories, and the work of Ukrainian researchers to address enterprises’ applied technological challenges. At the same time, the mechanism should create an additional source of funding for research institutions and an incentive to work on developments that have a specific potential user.

The draft procedure previously submitted by the Ministry of Education and Science for public discussion envisaged the possibility of concluding a trilateral agreement between the Ministry of Education and Science, a research institution or university, and the initiating company. Such agreements were to define the amount and procedure for funding, the expected results of the research, the deadlines for carrying out the work, as well as issues concerning rights to the intellectual property created במסגרת the project.

This aspect is of particular importance for technology businesses, since the possibility of subsequent serial production and commercialization will depend on the terms governing the use of patents, technologies, software, or other development results.

What else the competition must determine

Despite the launch of the mechanism, a number of parameters of the future competitive selection will have to be detailed directly in the competition documentation. In particular, this concerns the maximum possible amount of state funding for a single project, the specific list of eligible expenses, and the procedure for submitting and evaluating applications.

The criteria by which experts will assess the technological prospects of projects, their practical value, feasibility of implementation, and potential economic or defense-related impact must also be defined in detail.

The rules for allocating rights to research results and intellectual property between the business and the research institution will be of separate importance.

Context

Preparation of the new mechanism for cooperation between science and business began  at the end of 2025. In December, the Ministry of Education and Science submitted for public discussion a draft resolution on launching joint scientific research with business.

The initiative was intended to create a system in which public funds would be directed toward developments that meet the specific technological needs of Ukrainian enterprises. Separate funding for the new mechanism was provided for in the 2026 state budget.

About UAH 100 million was allocated for the competition, which at the preparation stage was referred to as "Business and Science."

The launch of the program is intended as an attempt to address one of the longstanding problems of Ukrainian science—the weak link between scientific research and its practical application in industry.

Because of limited business demand for scientific developments, a significant share of research results traditionally failed to reach the stage of serial production or commercial use. The new mechanism is intended to change this model: companies should participate directly in shaping research topics, finance part of the work, and have an interest in the subsequent use of the technologies obtained.

For the state, the program also has defense significance, as it makes it possible to direct the scientific potential of universities and research institutions toward addressing the technological challenges required by Ukraine’s defense-industrial complex.

At the same time, the effectiveness of the new mechanism will depend on how quickly it is possible to hold the first competition, engage technology businesses, and ensure the actual implementation of the funded developments.

As a reminder

Somewhat earlier, Ukrainian arms manufacturers warned of the risk of disruptions to supplies to the front.

Oleksandra Vasylenko

SocietyEconomyTechnologies
State budget
Energy
Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Ministry of Education and Science of Ukraine
Ukraine