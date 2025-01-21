Government decided to close the gaps in payments of 6,500 UAH: who can count on assistance

The Cabinet of Ministers has amended the Warm Winter program to cover families that did not receive payments in 2024 for technical reasons, with UAH 6,500 in assistance for each child from low-income families and IDP families, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said at a government meeting on Wednesday, UNN reports.

Details

"Today, the government is improving another important social program - Warm Winter. This means payments for every child from low-income families and IDPs. In December 2024, we helped almost 600 thousand Ukrainians under this program. We paid UAH 6,500 for each child. Now we are making changes so that families who were not included in the list of recipients last year for technical reasons will now receive assistance. They will be able to spend these funds on the most urgent needs, including warm clothes for children," said Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal.

"The payment of UAH 6,500 for low-income families, children of IDPs and people with disabilities of group I will be continued!" explained MP Oleksiy Honcharenko.

According to the government's representative in parliament, Taras Melnychuk, the amendments "are aimed at regulating the payment of assistance to certain categories of people for the winter period of 2024/25, who were not paid such assistance in 2024."

"People were unable to receive the aid in time due to the banking system, or they did not have time to pick it up at the post office, or were not included in the lists by mistake," said Honcharenko.



