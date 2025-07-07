$41.730.01
The decision to suspend arms supplies to Ukraine was made as part of a standard Pentagon review of all military aid - White House
The decision to suspend arms supplies to Ukraine was made as part of a standard Pentagon review of all military aid - White House
Ukraine can start EU accession talks without unanimous support - Stefanishyna
Wave of attacks on TCCs: what is behind Russian strikes and whether the work of the centers is under threat
The Ministry of Justice answered whether there are enough Russian prisoners of war for exchanges and named the number of camps
Russian troops attacked TCR and nearby areas in Kharkiv and Zaporizhzhia, there are wounded - Ground Forces
Demographic Collapse: How Falling Birth Rates Undermine Ukraine's Economy - Expert Commentary
Defense of MP Kuzminykh, accused of bribery, failed to appear at almost a third of the hearings - HACC
Anomalous heat up to +36 degrees will cover Ukraine
Attack on TCC in Kremenchuk: Spokesperson for the Ground Forces Command reported whether there were any casualties
An illegal immigrant died at a construction site in Odesa region
The Cabinet of Ministers demands resubmission of candidates for the position of BEB director

Kyiv • UNN

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has appealed to the Commission for the Selection of the Director of the Bureau of Economic Security of Ukraine. The government requests the resubmission of no more than two candidates who meet all requirements, including security criteria.

The Cabinet of Ministers demands resubmission of candidates for the position of BEB director

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine, at a meeting, decided to appeal to the Commission for the Selection of the Director of the Bureau of Economic Security of Ukraine with a proposal to resubmit no more than two candidates who meet all established requirements, including security criteria, UNN reports.

Details

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine, at its regular meeting, considered the submission of the Commission for the Selection of the Director of the Bureau of Economic Security of Ukraine regarding the appointment to the position of Director of the BES.

The government also examined additional materials provided, in particular, by the Security Service of Ukraine, which relate to national security issues and contain relevant security assessments.

- stated in the Cabinet of Ministers' message on its Telegram channel.

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

Politics

