The Cabinet of Ministers demands resubmission of candidates for the position of BEB director

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine, at a meeting, decided to appeal to the Commission for the Selection of the Director of the Bureau of Economic Security of Ukraine with a proposal to resubmit no more than two candidates who meet all established requirements, including security criteria, UNN reports.

Details

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine, at its regular meeting, considered the submission of the Commission for the Selection of the Director of the Bureau of Economic Security of Ukraine regarding the appointment to the position of Director of the BES.

The government also examined additional materials provided, in particular, by the Security Service of Ukraine, which relate to national security issues and contain relevant security assessments.

Based on the comprehensive review of the submitted materials and taking into account the security component, the members of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine unanimously decided to appeal to the Commission for the Selection of the Director of the Bureau of Economic Security of Ukraine with a proposal to resubmit no more than two candidates who meet all established requirements, including security criteria. - stated in the Cabinet of Ministers' message on its Telegram channel.

