06:59 PM • 4636 views
Interim results of the Energoatom audit are expected at the end of the year, and inspections in the defense sector will begin in the 20s of December
Exclusive
05:30 PM • 11364 views
How to improve care to maintain your pet's health: veterinarian's tips
05:11 PM • 13915 views
SBU Sea Baby naval drones hit the Russian 'shadow fleet' tanker Dashan in the Black SeaVideo
04:59 PM • 13706 views
Zelenskyy signed Budget-2026
December 10, 02:44 PM • 15724 views
Ukraine plans to submit a 20-point document to the US "in the near future" after peace talks with Trump's team and Europeans - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
December 10, 02:20 PM • 19671 views
"Odrex case" on the agenda: the Verkhovna Rada initiates a meeting of the relevant committee with the participation of the Ministry of Health
Exclusive
December 10, 01:11 PM • 18711 views
Bring Kids Back UA spoke about the reintegration of children returned after being abducted by the Russian Federation.
December 10, 12:48 PM • 18903 views
"We note that China is taking steps to intensify cooperation with Russia": Zelensky received a report from the head of the Foreign Intelligence Service and gave instructions
December 10, 12:17 PM • 26209 views
Invention for betting and suspicion of money laundering: who is behind the Odesa clinic Odrex, which is associated with the death of patients. Part 3Photo
December 10, 11:35 AM • 17383 views
Trump's attacks force Europe to accelerate 'post-American' defense plans - Politico
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

The Cabinet of Ministers allocates almost UAH 31 million for the elimination of the consequences of the Russian attack on Ternopil - Svyrydenko

Kyiv • UNN

 • 32 views

The Cabinet of Ministers is allocating over UAH 30 million to eliminate the consequences of the Russian missile and drone attack in Ternopil. As a result of the attack on November 19, 38 people died, including 8 children.

The Cabinet of Ministers allocates almost UAH 31 million for the elimination of the consequences of the Russian attack on Ternopil - Svyrydenko

The Cabinet of Ministers is allocating UAH 30.8 million to eliminate the consequences of Russia's missile and drone attack in Ternopil, where 38 people died, including 8 children. This was announced by Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko, as reported by UNN.

Details

The government is allocating UAH 30.8 million to eliminate the consequences of the missile and drone attack in Ternopil. As a result of the cynical enemy attack on the city on November 19, 38 people died, including 8 children. The funds will be directed to the restoration of residential buildings, social facilities, and critical infrastructure.

- Svyrydenko wrote.

According to her, the decision will allow immediate commencement of emergency recovery work and minimize the consequences of the strike for Ternopil residents.

Recall

In Ternopil, two more deceased people who were considered missing have been found. Thus, the number of dead as a result of the enemy attack has increased to 38 people.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

SocietyWar in Ukraine
Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Yulia Svyrydenko