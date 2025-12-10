The Cabinet of Ministers allocates almost UAH 31 million for the elimination of the consequences of the Russian attack on Ternopil - Svyrydenko

The Cabinet of Ministers is allocating UAH 30.8 million to eliminate the consequences of Russia's missile and drone attack in Ternopil, where 38 people died, including 8 children. This was announced by Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko, as reported by UNN.

The government is allocating UAH 30.8 million to eliminate the consequences of the missile and drone attack in Ternopil. As a result of the cynical enemy attack on the city on November 19, 38 people died, including 8 children. The funds will be directed to the restoration of residential buildings, social facilities, and critical infrastructure. - Svyrydenko wrote.

According to her, the decision will allow immediate commencement of emergency recovery work and minimize the consequences of the strike for Ternopil residents.

In Ternopil, two more deceased people who were considered missing have been found. Thus, the number of dead as a result of the enemy attack has increased to 38 people.