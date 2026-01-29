The Cabinet of Ministers allocated UAH 3.28 billion for science under a new formula: what has changed for scientists

$42.770.19
51.230.00
ukenru
07:35 AM • 616 views
Ukraine makes concessions, and Russia needs pressure: Kallas commented on possible US security guarantees in exchange for territorial concessions
January 29, 12:09 AM • 10975 views
Merz: Ukraine will not be able to join the European Union in 2027
January 28, 07:02 PM • 20144 views
Zelenskyy warned that Russia is preparing for a new strike on Ukraine
January 28, 06:50 PM • 21469 views
Rubio: the next round of negotiations will be held in a bilateral format - between Ukraine and Russia
January 28, 06:25 PM • 19638 views
Government appoints new supervisory board for Energoatom: who is on it and what are its main tasks
January 28, 06:10 PM • 18667 views
Ukraine is creating a “small” air defense command, which will be headed by Colonel Yevhen Khliebnikov
January 28, 03:19 PM • 19626 views
Ukraine protests to Hungary over false statements about election interference
Exclusive
January 28, 03:18 PM • 22108 views
The end of the old Western model: why Britain is restarting relations with China
Exclusive
January 28, 02:57 PM • 14878 views
Dollar or euro: which has a greater impact on prices in Ukraine, and which is better to choose for foreign currency savings
January 28, 02:19 PM • 26547 views
New restrictions are being introduced due to increased enemy attacks on trains: which regions will be affected
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+1°
0.9m/s
92%
739mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Massive fire breaks out in an elite hotel in Courchevel, FranceJanuary 28, 09:58 PM • 4764 views
Estonian Foreign Minister calls for accelerated adoption of 20th sanctions package against RussiaJanuary 28, 10:35 PM • 4808 views
Democrats in US Senate issue ultimatum to Trump to prevent shutdownJanuary 29, 12:39 AM • 11606 views
Indonesian billionaires lost $22 billion due to MSCI review05:00 AM • 3036 views
"Bridge we haven't crossed": Rubio named the key issue in peace talks on Russia's war against Ukraine06:15 AM • 4568 views
Publications
Manipulation lessons from Miller's lawyers and Odrex clinic, or what's wrong with their statementsJanuary 28, 10:59 AM • 40795 views
Ukraine's Air Defense Systems: Types, Purpose, and Engagement CapabilitiesPhotoVideoJanuary 28, 07:00 AM • 69810 views
EU's Historic Deal with India: What it Means and Its Implications for Ukraine
Exclusive
January 27, 03:20 PM • 95319 views
When and how to submit meter readingsJanuary 27, 02:54 PM • 74507 views
Kyiv on the brink of resources: what will happen to heat, light, and water until the end of winter
Exclusive
January 27, 01:14 PM • 93364 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Marco Rubio
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Elon Musk
Friedrich Merz
Actual places
United States
Ukraine
Iran
Germany
The Pentagon
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Tender words for a husband-defender: how Alyona Omargalieva congratulated Tamerlan on his birthdayJanuary 28, 06:25 PM • 13235 views
Jennifer Lopez stunned with her appearance: the artist showed herself without makeupVideoJanuary 27, 06:07 PM • 40477 views
Sons of star couple Beckham supported their mother at a ceremony in Paris amid family conflictJanuary 27, 05:26 PM • 38842 views
Anatolich criticized the police for fining his wife during a trip to bid farewell to a defender of UkraineJanuary 27, 03:38 PM • 45450 views
"She remained a bit in her cocoon." Ivo Bobul surprised with an ambiguous statement about Iryna Bilyk's songsJanuary 27, 11:53 AM • 48017 views
Actual
Technology
Shahed-136
The Diplomat
Gold
Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II

The Cabinet of Ministers allocated UAH 3.28 billion for science under a new formula: what has changed for scientists

Kyiv • UNN

 • 196 views

The Cabinet of Ministers allocated UAH 3.28 billion to finance scientific institutions and higher education institutions based on the results of their accreditation. For the first time, the funds will be distributed according to a formulaic mechanism, taking into account the group, scale, and effectiveness of their work.

The Cabinet of Ministers allocated UAH 3.28 billion for science under a new formula: what has changed for scientists

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has decided to allocate 3.28 billion hryvnias in additional funding to scientific institutions and higher education establishments based on the results of state attestation. For the first time, the distribution of funds will be carried out according to a formulaic mechanism — depending on the attestation group, the scale of the institution, and the effectiveness of its activities. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Ministry of Education and Science of Ukraine.

Details

Previously, the system of science funding in Ukraine was based on basic mechanisms for supporting the activities of scientific institutions. At that time, the volume of funding was determined by the number of positions and areas and almost did not take into account differences in the effectiveness of scientific work, the scale of activities, or the development potential of individual institutions.

As noted by the Ministry of Education and Science of Ukraine, the government has revised its approach to using the results of state attestation. From now on, they have become the basis for making decisions regarding the volume and structure of basic funding.

In addition, within the 3.28 billion hryvnias:

  • approximately 2 billion hryvnias are allocated for salaries;
    • over 500 million hryvnias - for infrastructure and equipment;
      • approximately 300 million hryvnias - for institutional development;
        • over 100 million hryvnias - for initiative research.

          In practice, this means a 30-70% increase in salaries in a number of institutions, for the first time - the opportunity to invest in equipment without being tied to grants, as well as creating conditions for long-term planning of the development of the most capable institutions and universities

          - the statement says.

          Increased salaries for teachers will start arriving this week, there is an instruction to work on the issue by regions - Prime Minister27.01.26, 13:59 • 3106 views

          Yevhen Ustimenko

          SocietyPoliticsEducation
          Technology
          State budget
          Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine
          Ministry of Education and Science of Ukraine
          Ukraine