The Cabinet of Ministers allocated UAH 3.28 billion for science under a new formula: what has changed for scientists

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has decided to allocate 3.28 billion hryvnias in additional funding to scientific institutions and higher education establishments based on the results of state attestation. For the first time, the distribution of funds will be carried out according to a formulaic mechanism — depending on the attestation group, the scale of the institution, and the effectiveness of its activities. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Ministry of Education and Science of Ukraine.

Details

Previously, the system of science funding in Ukraine was based on basic mechanisms for supporting the activities of scientific institutions. At that time, the volume of funding was determined by the number of positions and areas and almost did not take into account differences in the effectiveness of scientific work, the scale of activities, or the development potential of individual institutions.

As noted by the Ministry of Education and Science of Ukraine, the government has revised its approach to using the results of state attestation. From now on, they have become the basis for making decisions regarding the volume and structure of basic funding.

In addition, within the 3.28 billion hryvnias:

approximately 2 billion hryvnias are allocated for salaries;

over 500 million hryvnias - for infrastructure and equipment;

approximately 300 million hryvnias - for institutional development;

over 100 million hryvnias - for initiative research.

In practice, this means a 30-70% increase in salaries in a number of institutions, for the first time - the opportunity to invest in equipment without being tied to grants, as well as creating conditions for long-term planning of the development of the most capable institutions and universities - the statement says.

