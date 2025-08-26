The Cabinet of Ministers allocated over UAH 4 billion to the Ministry of Community Development for the HOME program

The Cabinet of Ministers has allocated UAH 4.6 billion to the Ministry for Communities, Territories and Infrastructure Development for the implementation of the eRecovery program, which comes in accordance with the Framework Loan Agreement between Ukraine and the Council of Europe Development Bank. This was announced by the government representative in the Verkhovna Rada, Taras Melnychuk, as reported by UNN.

Details

"Loan funds in the amount of UAH 4 billion 860 million have been allocated to the Ministry for Communities, Territories and Infrastructure Development, which come in accordance with the Framework Loan Agreement between Ukraine and the Council of Europe Development Bank (project "HOME: Compensation for destroyed housing")", - Melnychuk reported.

He noted that the funds will be used to finance the acquisition of a residential property, including financing its construction, the land plot on which such a property is located, and a share in the ownership of such property using a housing certificate.

Recall

The Ukrainian government is preparing a decision to accelerate housing reconstruction and compensation through the "eRecovery" program after enemy shelling.