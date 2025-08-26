$41.430.15
Exclusive
05:12 PM • 29542 views
The President signed laws on Defence City: will new prospects open up for the Ukrainian defense industry and aviation?
04:15 PM • 60019 views
The government allowed men aged 18 to 22 to travel abroad
August 26, 02:13 PM • 42067 views
Magnetic storms in September 2025: dates and tips for weather-sensitive people
Exclusive
August 26, 12:42 PM • 100555 views
Resilience Test: How Ukrainian Aviation Remains Competitive Amidst War
August 26, 10:16 AM • 132605 views
The offensive actions of the Ukrainian Armed Forces disabled 17% of Russia's oil refining capacities
Exclusive
August 26, 11:32 AM • 129237 views
Kuzminykh's anti-state bill: how the MP's "reforms" destroy pharmacies and play into the hands of pharmaceutical giants
Exclusive
August 26, 11:23 AM • 54086 views
Farewell summer: what weather awaits Ukrainians in autumn 2025
August 26, 06:24 AM • 151530 views
2025 Academic Year: What Changes in the Educational Program Await Students
August 26, 05:36 AM • 62615 views
Veto does not disable Starlink for Ukraine: Polish president's office commented on deputy prime minister's statement
Exclusive
August 25, 03:56 PM • 56164 views
Legalization of cryptocurrencies: a chance for Ukraine and additional billions for the budget
The Cabinet of Ministers allocated over UAH 4 billion to the Ministry of Community Development for the HOME program

Kyiv • UNN

 • 34 views

The Cabinet of Ministers allocated UAH 4.6 billion to the Ministry of Communities and Territories Development for the eRecovery program. The funds are intended to finance the purchase or construction of residential real estate and land plots using housing certificates.

The Cabinet of Ministers allocated over UAH 4 billion to the Ministry of Community Development for the HOME program

The Cabinet of Ministers has allocated UAH 4.6 billion to the Ministry for Communities, Territories and Infrastructure Development for the implementation of the eRecovery program, which comes in accordance with the Framework Loan Agreement between Ukraine and the Council of Europe Development Bank. This was announced by the government representative in the Verkhovna Rada, Taras Melnychuk, as reported by UNN.

Details

"Loan funds in the amount of UAH 4 billion 860 million have been allocated to the Ministry for Communities, Territories and Infrastructure Development, which come in accordance with the Framework Loan Agreement between Ukraine and the Council of Europe Development Bank (project "HOME: Compensation for destroyed housing")", - Melnychuk reported.

He noted that the funds will be used to finance the acquisition of a residential property, including financing its construction, the land plot on which such a property is located, and a share in the ownership of such property using a housing certificate.

Recall

The Ukrainian government is preparing a decision to accelerate housing reconstruction and compensation through the "eRecovery" program after enemy shelling.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Economy
Hryvnia
Diia (service)
Construction
Council of Europe
Verkhovna Rada
Ukraine