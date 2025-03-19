The Brovary community received new municipal equipment: four tractors for the city and villages of the community
Kyiv • UNN
KP "Brovary-Blagoustriy" received four new tractors for work in different seasons. One tractor will be in Trebukhiv, another in Knyazhychi, and two in Brovary.
The communal enterprise "Brovary-Blagoustriy" has received four new units of machinery – tractors that will be used in the work during the autumn-winter and summer periods. This was announced by the Brovary mayor Ihor Sapozhko, writes UNN.
"We conducted an inspection of the equipment together with the elders, discussed the need for additional attachments, and also identified key needs for both the city and the villages of the community," – noted Sapozhko.
As Sapozhko informed, one of the tractors will be assigned to the village of Trebukhiv, another to Knyazhychi, and two will remain to work directly in Brovary.
"Communal equipment works all year round, in all seasons and in all weather conditions. Something needs to be repaired, and something should be written off altogether, given the venerable age and condition of the equipment. That is why the replenishment of the communal fleet with new equipment must be constant," - added Ihor Sapozhko.