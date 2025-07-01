The beginning of summer in Kyiv turned out to be colder than average

June this year in Kyiv was colder than normal, while precipitation was less than usual, reported on Tuesday by the Central Geophysical Observatory named after Borys Sreznevsky, writes UNN.

Details

It is reported that the average monthly air temperature in Kyiv in June was 19.1°C, which is 0.4°C below the climatic norm.

The coldest day was June 11, when the minimum temperature dropped to 10.9°C in the morning. The warmest day was the 7th, when the maximum temperature rose to +31.6°C.

Precipitation on Nauky Avenue, as indicated, was 57 mm, or 77% of the monthly norm.

Heat in Ukraine: forecaster gave real predictions for early July without panic and exaggeration