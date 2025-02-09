The Baltic States synchronized with the EU power grid instead of the Russian one

Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania have completed the process of disconnecting from the Russian power grid. And today, February 9, they have fully synchronized with the EU continental grid. This is stated in a statement by the European Commission, UNN reports.

This allows the Baltic states to manage their own energy systems according to common and transparent European rules. Synchronization of the Baltic states not only contributes to the security of supply for the entire Union, but will also support the integration of renewable energy sources into the system, which will ultimately allow consumers to benefit from lower energy prices, - the European Commission noted.

Reportedly, the synchronization of the Baltic States with the EU energy system is a flagship project that has received unprecedented political, technical and financial support from the European Commission over the past 15 years. This includes more than €1.23 billion in grants from the EU's Connecting Europe program, covering 75% of the investment costs, as well as further investments financed under the Recovery and Resilience Facility in Latvia and Lithuania to strengthen electricity infrastructure.

Today, history is being made: the Baltic states are moving towards energy independence. The last power grids in Europe still connected to Russia are now fully integrated into Europe's internal energy market, supported by over 1 billion euros of European funding over the years. The last transmission lines with Russia and Belarus will now be dismantled. These chains of power lines connecting the Baltic states to their hostile neighbors will be a thing of the past. This is freedom. Freedom from threats and blackmail. Congratulations on the beginning of this new era, - said Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission.

Recall

Latvian President Edgars Rinkēvičs said earlierthat Latvia, like other Baltic countries, is fully prepared to disconnect from the Russian energy system and synchronize with the European one, but is preparing for possible provocations.

The agreement on disconnection from the Russian-controlled system and connection to the continental European grid was signed by the operators of Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania back in August 2023.