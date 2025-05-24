The Army+ application has launched a survey on accessibility in the military

$41.500.00
46.930.00
ukenru
Five proven series from Netflix that did not disappoint: what to watch
04:10 PM • 758 views

Five proven series from Netflix that did not disappoint: what to watch

10:54 AM • 11214 views

President Zelenskyy announced the second day of the exchange in the "1000 for 1000" format: 307 more Ukrainian defenders are home.

May 24, 08:00 AM • 37385 views

Health in European travel: practical tips for travelers

May 24, 06:14 AM • 32644 views

6 out of 14 enemy ballistic missiles were shot down and 245 out of 250 drones were neutralized over Ukraine

Exclusive
May 23, 02:43 PM • 102253 views

Transparent case: the UNN team checked the equipment they use every day for legal import into Ukraine

May 23, 02:05 PM • 99013 views

Ukraine has returned 390 prisoners, the exchange will continue this weekend - Zelenskyy

May 23, 12:17 PM • 71238 views

The government has supplemented the list of minerals of national importance: what for

May 23, 11:54 AM • 81150 views

"He was at home everywhere": Kyiv bids farewell to Maksym Nelipa

Exclusive
May 23, 11:31 AM • 68954 views

The National Police has strengthened security measures near departments to counter terrorist attacks

Exclusive
May 23, 10:55 AM • 53552 views

MP Kuzminykh, accused of bribery, who ignored two court hearings due to a trip abroad, did not receive permission for it - SAP

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+17°
2.5m/s
74%
748mm
Popular news

Occupiers attacked the port infrastructure of Odesa region again

May 24, 07:54 AM • 21486 views

Crashed into a garden in Norway: police say Ukrainian watch officer of the ship fell asleep

May 24, 08:07 AM • 18495 views

EU is considering disconnecting 20 banks from SWIFT and lowering the oil price cap in the 18th package of sanctions against Russia - Bloomberg

May 24, 08:42 AM • 19500 views

In Kyiv, during a massive Russian attack, a man shot himself in the temple in a shelter - police

May 24, 09:37 AM • 11692 views

Pentagon may downgrade status of Ukrainian department - Defense News

May 24, 09:49 AM • 11147 views
Publications

Health in European travel: practical tips for travelers

May 24, 08:00 AM • 37385 views

Transparent case: the UNN team checked the equipment they use every day for legal import into Ukraine
Exclusive

May 23, 02:43 PM • 102253 views

Safety rules for cyclists: what you need to know to avoid accidents

May 23, 07:04 AM • 183014 views

In the face of Russian aggression, Ukraine cannot allow a protracted systemic crisis in the aviation industry

May 22, 02:24 PM • 276619 views

Multifaceted Artur Gatunok, or how the Yabluka network has been trading in "gray" equipment for years

May 22, 01:44 PM • 357145 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Marco Rubio

Yurii Ihnat

Kash Patel

Hakan Fidan

Mohammed bin Salman

Actual places

Kyiv

China

Kharkiv Oblast

Europe

Donetsk Oblast

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Five proven series from Netflix that did not disappoint: what to watch

04:10 PM • 758 views

Billy Joel Diagnosed with Rare Brain Condition, Concerts Canceled

May 23, 07:29 PM • 16345 views

The second part of "The Devil Wears Prada" is expected to be released on May 1, 2026

May 23, 06:15 PM • 17289 views

Stork Hritzko threw the weakest stork chick out of the nest: what is the condition of the baby

May 23, 05:58 PM • 23259 views

"Harry Potter" star Viktor Krum underwent emergency surgery

May 23, 03:23 PM • 30114 views
Actual

9K720 Iskander

Financial Times

The Guardian

Shahed-136

Facebook

The Army+ application has launched a survey on accessibility in the military

Kyiv • UNN

 • 678 views

Servicemen can anonymously share information about the barriers they face during service. The survey results will be used to develop recommendations for accessibility in the army.

The Army+ application has launched a survey on accessibility in the military

An opinion poll on accessibility in the army has started in Army+. The survey was launched to implement the strategy of creating a barrier-free space in Ukraine, within the framework of the initiative of the First Lady of Ukraine, Olena Zelenska. This is reported by the Ministry of Defense, writes UNN.

Details

It is noted that in the survey, servicemen will be able to anonymously talk about the barriers they or their brothers face during their service - social, physical, psychological, informational or organizational.

In addition, respondents will have the opportunity to propose their own ideas on how to make the conditions of service decent and fair for all.

The survey contains six blocks, including: practical situations, digital and information barriers, experience of interaction with institutions.

The answers will be used to analyze the situation and form practical recommendations to increase the level of accessibility in the army.

Ministry of Defense: about 800,000 soldiers have already logged in to the Army+ application21.05.25, 07:38 • 5456 views

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

SocietyWar
Ministry of Defense of Ukraine
Ukraine
Olena Zelenska
Brent
$64.89
Bitcoin
$108,925.80
S&P 500
$5,819.27
Tesla
$341.00
Газ TTF
$36.45
Золото
$3,360.50
Ethereum
$2,555.65