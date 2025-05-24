The Army+ application has launched a survey on accessibility in the military

An opinion poll on accessibility in the army has started in Army+. The survey was launched to implement the strategy of creating a barrier-free space in Ukraine, within the framework of the initiative of the First Lady of Ukraine, Olena Zelenska. This is reported by the Ministry of Defense, writes UNN.

Details

It is noted that in the survey, servicemen will be able to anonymously talk about the barriers they or their brothers face during their service - social, physical, psychological, informational or organizational.

In addition, respondents will have the opportunity to propose their own ideas on how to make the conditions of service decent and fair for all.

The survey contains six blocks, including: practical situations, digital and information barriers, experience of interaction with institutions.

The answers will be used to analyze the situation and form practical recommendations to increase the level of accessibility in the army.

