The Armed Forces started issuing women's military uniforms for the first time - Defense Ministry

For the first time, female servicewomen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine received sets of summer field suits that are made with women's anthropometric parameters in mind. This is reported by the press service of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

The Ministry of Defense explains that the new uniform has constructive elements that allow female servicewomen to feel comfortable while performing tasks in the field and at permanent locations.

The department said that the suits are made in sizes from 40 to 64, height from 146 to 188 centimeters and in two full groups: II and III.

The models were developed by the relevant unit of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, together with NGOs and Ukrainian manufacturers. They underwent military research tests in one of the military units.

We have all been going for this for a very long time. Many people worked on the development and implementation of the uniform for women. Today we have the result, and it is very important. After all, tens of thousands of women are currently serving in the Ukrainian army. About 5,000 of them are on the front line - Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine Natalia Kalmykova emphasized .

She is also confident that the number of women who want to join will only grow, so the initiative to create a female uniform is essential for the Defense Forces.

Their number will only grow. We are already seeing a growing interest among women in joining the Armed Forces on a voluntary basis. Our task is to create decent conditions for their service - Kalmykova emphasized.

Addendum

It is noted that the issuance of the form was also attended by Deputy Speaker and Member of Parliament Olena Kondratiuk, Government Commissioner for Gender Policy Kateryna Levchenko, other MPs, including from the Equal Opportunities inter-factional association, and representatives of NGOs.

The Ministry of Defense adds that currently an application for the purchase of 65 thousand sets of women's summer field suits and 100 thousand sets of women's underwear has been formed and submitted to the Defense Procurement Agency in 2024. In January 2024, tenders for the purchase of these goods were announced.

50 thousand sets of women's summer field suits have already been delivered to the troops. - the defense ministry summarized.

Recall

The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine has approved the second model of body armor for female soldiers. The women's body armor was equipped with damping cushions.

In addition, to protect the groin, the manufacturer has developed an additional pouch with a soft ballistic bag.