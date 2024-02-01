The Armed Forces started issuing women's military uniforms for the first time - Defense Ministry

ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM

Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

March 2, 01:39 AM
Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

March 2, 04:32 AM
Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

March 2, 04:43 AM
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

05:19 AM
Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

05:34 AM
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM
The Armed Forces started issuing women's military uniforms for the first time - Defense Ministry

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 33037 views

The new uniform includes constructive elements that allow female servicewomen to feel comfortable while performing tasks in the field and at permanent locations.

For the first time, female servicewomen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine received sets of summer field suits that are made with women's anthropometric parameters in mind. This is reported by the press service of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

The Ministry of Defense explains that the new uniform has constructive elements that allow female servicewomen to feel comfortable while performing tasks in the field and at permanent locations. 

The department said that the suits are made in sizes from 40 to 64, height from 146 to 188 centimeters and in two full groups: II and III.

The models were developed by the relevant unit of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, together with NGOs and Ukrainian manufacturers. They underwent military research tests in one of the military units. 

We have all been going for this for a very long time. Many people worked on the development and implementation of the uniform for women. Today we have the result, and it is very important. After all, tens of thousands of women are currently serving in the Ukrainian army. About 5,000 of them are on the front line

- Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine Natalia Kalmykova emphasized .

She is also confident that the number of women who want to join will only grow, so the initiative to create a female uniform is essential for the Defense Forces.

Their number will only grow. We are already seeing a growing interest among women in joining the Armed Forces on a voluntary basis. Our task is to create decent conditions for their service

- Kalmykova emphasized.

Addendum

It is noted that the issuance of the form was also attended by Deputy Speaker and Member of Parliament Olena Kondratiuk, Government Commissioner for Gender Policy Kateryna Levchenko, other MPs, including from the Equal Opportunities inter-factional association, and representatives of NGOs. 

The Ministry of Defense adds that currently an application for the purchase of 65 thousand sets of women's summer field   suits and 100 thousand sets of women's underwear has been formed and submitted to the Defense Procurement Agency in 2024. In January 2024, tenders for the purchase of these goods were announced.

50 thousand sets of women's summer field suits have already been delivered to the troops. 

- the defense ministry summarized.

Recall

The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine has approved the second model of body armor for female soldiers. The women's body armor was equipped with damping cushions.

In addition, to protect the groin, the manufacturer has developed an additional pouch with a soft ballistic bag. 

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

SocietyWar
ministerstvo-oborony-ukrainaMinistry of Defense of Ukraine
verkhovna-radaVerkhovna Rada
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine

Contact us about advertising