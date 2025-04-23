The Armed Forces received "General Cherry": a new drone with an electric motor

The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine has approved for use in the Armed Forces an unmanned FPV aircraft complex, which was named "General Chereshnya". This is reported by UNN with reference to the Ministry of Defense.

The "General Chereshnya" complex copters are based on frames of various sizes. These aircraft have powerful electric motors - the Ministry of Defense said in a statement.

The principle of providing "General Chereshnya" type drones with combat components depends on the methods of application. Depending on the size of the frame, these copters can carry an explosive charge designed to destroy enemy armored vehicles, cars or shelters.

The "General Chereshnya" complex can be deployed and prepared for operation in a few minutes. This is critical to create safe conditions for the operator team.

Addition

The Ministry of Defense allowed the use of the D-21-12R ground robotic complex by the Defense Forces. It has a machine gun in its arsenal, which can provide support to soldiers on the battlefield.

Also in Ukraine, units of the Defense Forces were allowed to use the "Lyut" ground robotic complex of domestic production. It is designed to perform a wide range of tasks in difficult conditions.