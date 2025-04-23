$41.520.14
47.710.05
Burial at the military memorial cemetery: when will the schedule be and at what stage is the construction
Exclusive
01:00 PM • 1760 views

Burial at the military memorial cemetery: when will the schedule be and at what stage is the construction

Exclusive
12:40 PM • 8188 views

NABUgate: Lawyers demand that NABU change the group of detectives - "from PR people to professionals"

Exclusive
12:29 PM • 11007 views

Earthquake in Istanbul: Ministry of Foreign Affairs says that Ukrainians have not contacted the consulate

Exclusive
11:49 AM • 15035 views

Ukraine will strengthen the protection of lawyers: signing of the Council of Europe Convention is expected in May - Head of the Verkhovna Rada Subcommittee

Exclusive
11:37 AM • 17529 views

Afraid of losing control: lawyer explains why ARMA head Duma is blocking the agency's reform

Exclusive
08:41 AM • 28214 views

How to shop safely online: advice from a cybersecurity expert

07:58 AM • 40362 views

Gas price for Ukrainians will remain unchanged for another year - Naftogaz

April 22, 06:22 PM • 63619 views

The US will lose a strategic partner in the person of Ukraine if it withdraws from the negotiation process - Zelenskyy

April 22, 05:32 PM • 91735 views

Zelenskyy stated that he is ready to meet with Trump in the Vatican

April 22, 01:40 PM • 137858 views

NABUgate: Kyiv lawyers Borzykh challenged NABU Kryvonos, outplaying them at their own game

The Armed Forces received "General Cherry": a new drone with an electric motor

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3644 views

The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine has approved the FPV aviation complex "General Cherry" for use in the troops. It can carry explosives to destroy armored vehicles, cars and shelters.

The Armed Forces received "General Cherry": a new drone with an electric motor

The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine has approved for use in the Armed Forces an unmanned FPV aircraft complex, which was named "General Chereshnya". This is reported by UNN with reference to the Ministry of Defense.

The "General Chereshnya" complex copters are based on frames of various sizes. These aircraft have powerful electric motors

- the Ministry of Defense said in a statement.

The principle of providing "General Chereshnya" type drones with combat components depends on the methods of application. Depending on the size of the frame, these copters can carry an explosive charge designed to destroy enemy armored vehicles, cars or shelters.

The "General Chereshnya" complex can be deployed and prepared for operation in a few minutes. This is critical to create safe conditions for the operator team.

Addition

The Ministry of Defense allowed the use of the D-21-12R ground robotic complex by the Defense Forces. It has a machine gun in its arsenal, which can provide support to soldiers on the battlefield.

Also in Ukraine, units of the Defense Forces were allowed to use the "Lyut" ground robotic complex of domestic production. It is designed to perform a wide range of tasks in difficult conditions.

Pavlo Zinchenko

Pavlo Zinchenko

WarTechnologies
Ministry of Defense of Ukraine
Ukraine
Brent
$67.04
Bitcoin
$93,748.30
S&P 500
$5,284.53
Tesla
$237.88
Газ TTF
$34.50
Золото
$3,321.15
Ethereum
$1,815.59