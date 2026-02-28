$43.210.03
Popular news
The Armed Forces of Ukraine use rare vehicles based on Dutch YPR-765 APCs for driver training

Kyiv • UNN

 • 20 views

The Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine have introduced specialized YPR-765 armored vehicles into training for the preparation of mechanic-drivers. This allows for independent training of crews without involving foreign partners.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine use rare vehicles based on Dutch YPR-765 APCs for driver training

The Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine have introduced specialized versions of YPR-765 armored vehicles into the training process, designed for autonomous training of mechanics-drivers of Western equipment. The use of these rare samples allows Ukrainian instructors to independently train crews without involving the resources of foreign partners. This was reported by Defense Express, writes UNN.

Details

The training modification is based on the standard YPR-765 chassis, but instead of a combat module, it is equipped with a characteristic glass cabin for the instructor with duplicated controls.

Great Britain has focused the development of the Nightfall ballistic missile on Ukraine's needs and does not yet plan its own purchases27.02.26, 00:55 • 11977 views

This technical solution is identical to the American M113 training variants and allows specialists to control the cadet's actions in real time.

During the 15-day course, future drivers cover 35 kilometers, performing complex exercises, among which the most difficult is considered to be passing a model of a track bridge to practice maneuvering accuracy.

Strategic importance of own training base for the Defense Forces

Instructors of training centers emphasize that the main goal of training is to develop in soldiers the ability to "feel" the vehicle on different types of surfaces.

A similar training principle on specialized vehicles, also used for Leopard 2 tanks and Boxer armored personnel carriers, minimizes wear and tear on combat equipment and increases training safety. The development of own training programs based on Western models is a key element not only during a full-scale war, but also for the future rearmament of the army and maintaining its constant combat readiness.

Denmark unveils world's first drone with two 12.7mm rifles for engaging armored vehicles27.02.26, 04:01 • 4392 views

Stepan Haftko

War in UkraineTechnologies
Technology
War in Ukraine
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Leopard 2
M113 armored personnel carrier