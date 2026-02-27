Denmark unveils world's first drone with two 12.7mm rifles for engaging armored vehicles

Photo: Army Recognition

At the international defense exhibition Enforce Tac 2026 in Germany, the Danish company Hecto Drone demonstrated a unique development – the HD-606 hexacopter, equipped with an ultra-powerful fire module. The system, named DCR-50, is capable of firing large-caliber ammunition, which was previously considered a technically challenging task for unmanned aerial vehicles of this class. This was reported by Defense Express, writes UNN.

Details

The drone's armament is based on two semi-automatic 12.7 mm caliber rifles developed by Small Arms Industries. The total ammunition capacity of the system is 20 rounds, and the rate of fire is limited to 25 shots per minute, which is due to the need to suppress powerful recoil when using such a large caliber.

Although engineers have previously experimented with mounting small arms on drones, most such systems were limited to 7.62 mm caliber, making the HD-606 the first production model with similar firepower.

Specialization in destroying equipment and fortifications

The developers position the new product as an "anti-materiel" tool, intended primarily for disabling equipment, lightly armored vehicles, and enemy fortifications, rather than personnel.

Photo: Army Recognition

Thanks to the use of 12.7 mm rounds, the drone is theoretically capable of hitting vulnerable points of even heavy armored vehicles from the air.

Despite the innovation, experts note that the issues of precise aiming and maneuverability of the barrels during flight remain open, as the demonstrated design has a rigidly fixed horizontal position of the armament.

