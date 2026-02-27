$43.240.02
The IMF approved a new four-year financing program for Ukraine worth over $8 billion
February 26, 07:13 PM • 14618 views
Ukraine finalizes development of energy recovery strategy and updated protection by March 1 - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
February 26, 04:20 PM • 18665 views
Attacks on water supply systems: can Russians leave Ukraine without water?
February 26, 03:08 PM • 20576 views
Digital hryvnia to be introduced after the war – NBU focused on regulating virtual assets
February 26, 02:09 PM • 19883 views
Ukraine introduces a new mechanism for drug price transparency through e-prescriptions
Exclusive
February 26, 01:53 PM • 32524 views
Kuchuk's Family Schemes: What the Land Under the Scandalous Odrex Clinic Hides
February 26, 12:47 PM • 19134 views
Ukraine and the USA have started a bilateral meeting in Geneva, we are working on practical solutions - Umerov
Exclusive
February 26, 11:34 AM • 89326 views
Who will truly feel the pension indexation from March 1, and whose payments will not be increased
February 26, 08:55 AM • 45047 views
EBRD downgrades Ukraine's economic growth forecast
February 25, 07:42 PM • 52395 views
Zelenskyy discussed with Trump issues that negotiators will work on in Geneva on February 26
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

The Guardian

Kyiv • UNN

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1890 views

The Danish company Hecto Drone presented the HD-606 hexacopter at the Enforce Tac 2026 exhibition. The drone is equipped with two 12.7mm rifles for engaging armored vehicles and fortifications.

Denmark unveils world's first drone with two 12.7mm rifles for engaging armored vehicles
Photo: Army Recognition

At the international defense exhibition Enforce Tac 2026 in Germany, the Danish company Hecto Drone demonstrated a unique development – the HD-606 hexacopter, equipped with an ultra-powerful fire module. The system, named DCR-50, is capable of firing large-caliber ammunition, which was previously considered a technically challenging task for unmanned aerial vehicles of this class. This was reported by Defense Express, writes UNN.

Details

The drone's armament is based on two semi-automatic 12.7 mm caliber rifles developed by Small Arms Industries. The total ammunition capacity of the system is 20 rounds, and the rate of fire is limited to 25 shots per minute, which is due to the need to suppress powerful recoil when using such a large caliber.

Although engineers have previously experimented with mounting small arms on drones, most such systems were limited to 7.62 mm caliber, making the HD-606 the first production model with similar firepower.

Specialization in destroying equipment and fortifications

The developers position the new product as an "anti-materiel" tool, intended primarily for disabling equipment, lightly armored vehicles, and enemy fortifications, rather than personnel.

Photo: Army Recognition
Photo: Army Recognition

Thanks to the use of 12.7 mm rounds, the drone is theoretically capable of hitting vulnerable points of even heavy armored vehicles from the air.

Despite the innovation, experts note that the issues of precise aiming and maneuverability of the barrels during flight remain open, as the demonstrated design has a rigidly fixed horizontal position of the armament.

Stepan Haftko

Technologies
Technology
Denmark
Germany