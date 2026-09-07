In the United States, the Annapolis Symphony Orchestra canceled its planned collaboration with Russian violinist Vadim Repin and changed the program of its concerts, UNN reports, citing the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Details

According to the ministry, the embassy had previously appealed to the organizers to reconsider the participation of the Russian musician.

The decision by the Annapolis Symphony Orchestra once again demonstrates that Russian propaganda has no place on international stages, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs added.

russia is systematically trying to use culture as a tool of influence and to create an acceptable image of a state waging an aggressive war against Ukraine. Ukraine will continue working with its partners to ensure that representatives of the aggressor state do not use international cultural platforms to normalize Russian aggression — the ministry concluded.

Ukraine calls for cancellation of Russian propaganda film at Toronto Film Festival