Andrii Matiukha Foundation and Good Donations provided new equipment to Okhmatdyt: over 60 surgeries have already been performed

Sanctions, meeting in Istanbul, Russian offensive: key statements by Zelenskyy following the meeting with Erdogan
Sanctions, meeting in Istanbul, Russian offensive: key statements by Zelenskyy following the meeting with Erdogan

Negotiations in Istanbul may be either tonight or tomorrow morning - Zelensky

Zelenskyy: Russia has launched an offensive in all directions, the main one being Sumy

Trump said his priority is to stop conflicts, not start them

Rutte: there is "cautious optimism" amid potential Ukraine-Russia talks, but it all depends on Moscow

Ukrainian Cup: Shakhtar defeated Dynamo in a penalty shootout

Witkoff and Rubio will arrive in Istanbul to participate in negotiations on Ukraine on May 16 - media

Second semi-final of Eurovision 2025: who will perform and where to watch

""He wants to expand his powers to the heavens": Yanchenko explained why the head of ARMA Duma is resisting the reform"

The Council of Europe has launched the creation of a Special Tribunal regarding the aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Bruce Springsteen called the Trump administration "corrupt, incompetent and treasonous"

Zelenskyy arrives in Ankara

Zelenskyy said he has a "very clear message" for Putin

## Negotiations between Ukraine and Russia in Istanbul under threat: international media assessed the main risks of the situation

Sean Penn called Jennifer Lawrence "the last movie star"

Sanctions, meeting in Istanbul, Russian offensive: key statements by Zelenskyy following the meeting with Erdogan

## Negotiations between Ukraine and Russia in Istanbul under threat: international media assessed the main risks of the situation

"Gray" electronics market is expected to shrink in 2025 – international experts

Negotiations in Istanbul: main statements and events on the eve of the meeting between Ukraine and the Russian Federation

Second semi-final of Eurovision 2025: who will perform and where to watch

Justin Bieber almost went bankrupt: he had to sell his music catalog for $200 million to fix the situation

Sean Penn called Jennifer Lawrence "the last movie star"

Bruce Springsteen called the Trump administration "corrupt, incompetent and treasonous"

Netflix announced the release of a new season and showed a teaser for "Bridgerton"

Kim Kardashian appeared in court in Paris wearing millions of dollars worth of diamonds

Andrii Matiukha Foundation and Good Donations provided new equipment to Okhmatdyt: over 60 surgeries have already been performed

Kyiv • UNN

 • 26 views

In April 2025, the National Specialized Children’s Hospital “Okhmatdyt” received a high-precision Thompson retractor system. This state-of-the-art surgical equipment was provided with the support of the Andrii Matiukha Foundation and Good Donations.

Andrii Matiukha Foundation and Good Donations provided new equipment to Okhmatdyt: over 60 surgeries have already been performed

In April 2025, the National Specialized Children’s Hospital "Okhmatdyt" received a high-precision Thompson retractor system. This state-of-the-art surgical equipment was provided with the support of the Andrii Matiukha Foundation and Good Donations. The total cost of the system amounted to 2.22 million UAH, reports UNN.

The Thompson system is intended for use in surgery. In the first two months of using the new equipment, doctors performed over 60 surgical interventions. This information was shared by Roman Zhezhera, head of the emergency surgery department at Okhmatdyt.

"Thanks to the retractor, the surgeon has free hands, a better view of the surgical field, and can work faster and more safely — which is especially important in pediatric surgery," the doctor noted.

Who exactly needs these surgeries

According to Roman Zhezhera, most of the operations performed using the Thompson system involved complex clinical cases in children. Among the patients were:

  • children with malignant tumors;
    • children with congenital developmental disorders;
      • children who sustained mine-explosive injuries.

        These categories of patients require exceptional precision and safety during surgical interventions.

        What makes the Thompson system unique

        The Thompson retractor system is recognized as one of the most effective in modern surgery. Its design allows the surgical field to be securely fixed, providing maximum stability and convenience for the surgeon.

        The equipment is used in the following areas:

        • abdominal surgery (operations on the organs of the abdominal cavity);
          • thoracic surgery (procedures involving the chest organs);
            • neurosurgery (including brain surgeries);
              • oncological surgery;
                • orthopedic surgery.

                  Thanks to its technical features, the system:

                  • shortens the overall duration of operations;
                    • reduces the load on the surgical team;
                      • improves precision in spatially limited conditions;
                        • lowers the risk of damaging healthy tissues.

                          Each of these factors is especially important when working with young patients, for whom even minor complications can have serious consequences.

                          Support from the Andrii Matiukha Foundation

                          The transfer of the Thompson system to Okhmatdyt is part of the Andrii Matiukha Foundation’s efforts to develop medical infrastructure. This is an example of targeted assistance that directly impacts the quality and safety of medical care.

                          In May 2025, the foundation also took part in the launch of the international art installation ORIGAMI for UKRAINE.

                          In addition, the Andrii Matiukha Foundation supported an initiative to help those affected by the missile strike on Kryvyi Rih on April 4, 2025. The total aid amounted to 1 million UAH, which was directed to support the families of the deceased.

                          Significance for the healthcare system

                          Equipping children’s hospitals with modern medical equipment is a key factor in improving the quality of healthcare in Ukraine. Thanks to initiatives like the transfer of the Thompson system, medical institutions gain tools that enhance surgeons’ work, reduce risks, and speed up patient recovery.

                          Such targeted support allows healthcare professionals to focus on what matters most — saving patients’ lives and health.

                          Lilia Podolyak

                          Lilia Podolyak

                          SocietyHealth
                          Ukraine
                          Kryvyi Rih
