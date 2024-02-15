The Air Force warned of repeated launches of enemy missiles

The Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces warns of repeated launches of enemy missiles and the threat of using ballistic weapons from the Russian Belgorod region, UNN reports.

"Threat of ballistic missiles from Belgorod region, Russia! Repeated launches!", - the Ukrainian Air Force said in a statement.

Prior to that, the Air Force warned of a missile heading toward Dnipropetrovs'k region.

An air alert has been declared throughout Ukraine.

