The Air Force warned of an enemy missile in the direction of Dnipro, explosions were heard in the city

On Monday, the Ukrainian Air Force warned of an enemy missile fired in the direction of Dnipro, after which explosions were heard in the city, UNN reports.

Details

"A missile in the direction of Dnipro!" the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on Telegram.

After that, Suspilne reported that explosions were heard in Dnipro.

Earlier, the Air Force warned of the threat of ballistic missile use in areas where air alert has been declared.