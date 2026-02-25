$43.260.03
We can talk about the investment climate in Ukraine when law enforcement officers protect businesses, not pressure them - MP
Russia uses nuclear threats as political pressure due to failures at the front - Zelenskyy
Commander of Logistics of the Air Force and the head of one of the regional SBU departments detained for corruption, $320,000 seized - Prosecutor General Kravchenko
After the Odrex clinic scandal, the Verkhovna Rada started discussing the reform of criminal liability for medical negligence
Umerov to meet with US envoys on February 26, trilateral meeting with Russia expected in early March - Zelenskyy
Helper or trap: how AI affects critical thinking and human psychology
Prosecutor General Kravchenko sent materials to the ICC regarding Russian attacks on energy infrastructure in Ukraine
Trump mentioned Ukraine in Congress: US "working very hard" to end the war
A child died in a car accident involving a prosecutor in Lviv region. Prosecutor General Kravchenko took the case under personal control.
Britain has imposed its largest package of sanctions in 4 years against Russia's energy and military sectors
The Air Force reacted to the detention of the logistics commander for corruption, an official investigation has been launched

Kyiv • UNN

 • 120 views

The Command of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reacted to the detention of the logistics commander for corruption. An official investigation has been launched to determine the causes that led to the offense.

The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reacted to the detention of the logistics commander for corruption. To clarify the reasons that led to the potential offense, an official investigation has been launched in the Air Force, UNN reports.

The Air Force Command expresses full readiness to cooperate with investigative bodies, providing all necessary information and documentation to establish all circumstances of the case. We emphasize that all officials involved in possible illegal actions must be held accountable in accordance with the current legislation of Ukraine if their guilt is proven.

- the comment states.

The Air Force emphasized that their highest principle is to maintain public trust in the Armed Forces and to be ready to respond immediately to any facts that could harm Ukraine's defense capability or the dignity of military personnel.

The Air Force Command is taking measures to strengthen control over the transparency of resource use and optimize procurement procedures. To clarify the reasons that led to the potential offense, an official investigation has been launched in the Air Force.

- stated in the announcement.

Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko reported that the commander of logistics of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the head of the SBU department in one of the country's regions were detained "red-handed" in a corruption case during the construction of shelters for aircraft - 320 thousand US dollars were seized.

Antonina Tumanova

Crimes and emergencies
