The Air Force reacted to the detention of the logistics commander for corruption, an official investigation has been launched

The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reacted to the detention of the logistics commander for corruption. To clarify the reasons that led to the potential offense, an official investigation has been launched in the Air Force, UNN reports.

The Air Force Command expresses full readiness to cooperate with investigative bodies, providing all necessary information and documentation to establish all circumstances of the case. We emphasize that all officials involved in possible illegal actions must be held accountable in accordance with the current legislation of Ukraine if their guilt is proven. - the comment states.

The Air Force emphasized that their highest principle is to maintain public trust in the Armed Forces and to be ready to respond immediately to any facts that could harm Ukraine's defense capability or the dignity of military personnel.

The Air Force Command is taking measures to strengthen control over the transparency of resource use and optimize procurement procedures. To clarify the reasons that led to the potential offense, an official investigation has been launched in the Air Force. - stated in the announcement.

Recall

Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko reported that the commander of logistics of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the head of the SBU department in one of the country's regions were detained "red-handed" in a corruption case during the construction of shelters for aircraft - 320 thousand US dollars were seized.