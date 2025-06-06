The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on possible missile launches from enemy bombers

The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine warned about possible launches of cruise missiles from Tu-95MS aircraft during a massive attack by the Russian army on Ukraine. This is reported by UNN.

"There are several strategic bombers Tu-95MS in the air. They probably launched cruise missiles!", the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said.

Earlier

It was reported that the Russian army is carrying out a massive strike on Ukraine. Explosions, in particular, occurred in Kyiv. Debris fell in several districts, fires broke out, and a multi-story building was damaged.