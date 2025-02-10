The aggressor keeps ships with “Kalibr” in the Black and Mediterranean Seas

As of the morning, the presence of one enemy ship equipped with Kalibr cruise missiles, whose total volley can reach four missiles, was recorded in the Black Sea. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

According to the information, there are also six enemy ships in the Mediterranean, two of which are Kalibr cruise missile carriers with a total volley of up to 22 missiles.

At the same time, there are no vessels of the aggressor country in the Sea of Azov.

Over the past day, traffic through the Kerch Strait in favor of Russia has been limited. Not a single ship entered the Black Sea, while only one sailed into the Sea of Azov.

Terrorists continue to violate international maritime law, in particular the provisions of the 1974 International Convention for the Safety of Life at Sea (SOLAS). The invaders' ships systematically disable automatic identification systems, which threatens the safety of navigation in the region.

