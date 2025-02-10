The aggressor keeps ships with “Kalibr” in the Black and Mediterranean Seas

ukenru
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 41102 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 86427 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 101512 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 116064 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 99737 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 124591 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 102458 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113211 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116830 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 158677 views

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 102914 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 91379 views
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM • 62593 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 105588 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 98807 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 116064 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 124591 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 158677 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 149010 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

February 27, 09:18 AM • 181197 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 98807 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 105588 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 136463 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 138277 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 166251 views
The aggressor keeps ships with “Kalibr” in the Black and Mediterranean Seas

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 102727 views

There is one Russian ship with 4 Kalibr cruise missiles in the Black Sea. There are 6 ships in the Mediterranean, 2 of which carry up to 22 Kalibr missiles.

As of the morning, the presence of one enemy ship equipped with Kalibr cruise missiles, whose total volley can reach four missiles, was recorded in the Black Sea. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

According to the information, there are also six enemy ships in the Mediterranean, two of which are Kalibr cruise missile carriers with a total volley of up to 22 missiles.

At the same time, there are no vessels of the aggressor country in the Sea of Azov.

Over the past day, traffic through the Kerch Strait in favor of Russia has been limited. Not a single ship entered the Black Sea, while only one sailed into the Sea of Azov.

Terrorists continue to violate international maritime law, in particular the provisions of the 1974 International Convention for the Safety of Life at Sea (SOLAS). The invaders' ships systematically disable automatic identification systems, which threatens the safety of navigation in the region.

Russian ship with “Kalibr” continues to be on duty in the Black Sea09.02.25, 07:49 • 41315 views

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

WarNews of the World
heneralnyi-shtab-zbroinykh-syl-ukrainyGeneral Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
mediterranean-seaMediterranean Sea
sea-of-azovSea of Azov
black-seaBlack Sea
ukraineUkraine

