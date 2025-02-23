ukenru
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

"MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
"MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund

The aggressor keeps a missile carrier in the Black Sea: what is known about the threat

The aggressor keeps a missile carrier in the Black Sea: what is known about the threat

February 23, 2025

There is one Russian Kalibr cruise missile carrier ship in the Black Sea with a volley of up to 4 missiles. In the Mediterranean Sea, there are 4 Russian ships, 3 of which have up to 26 Kalibr missiles on board.

A Russian ship carrying Kalibr cruise missiles is on duty in the Black Sea. This is reported by the Ukrainian Navy, UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that as of the morning of Sunday, February 23, Russia is keeping a missile carrier in the Black Sea.

In the Black Sea, 1 hostile ship carrying Kalibr cruise missiles with a total volley of up to 4 missiles; in the Sea of Azov, no hostile ships; in the Mediterranean, 4 hostile ships, 3 of which carry Kalibr cruise missiles with a total volley of up to 26 missiles

- the Ukrainian Navy said in a statement.

During the day, the following vessels passed through the Kerch Strait in the interests of Russia: 0 vessels to the Black Sea; 8 vessels to the Azov Sea, 3 of which were sailing from the Bosporus.

The Russian Federation continues to violate the International Convention for the Safety of Life at Sea, 1974 (SOLAS) by disabling automatic identification systems.

Recall

Over the past day, 107 combat engagements took place between the Ukrainian Armed Forces and Russian troops in the frontline. Most attacks were recorded in the Pokrovsk sector, where the enemy lost 265 occupants and a significant amount of equipment.

Russian Federation strikes at Zaporizhzhya frontline area, destroys outpatient clinic22.02.25, 17:04 • 28883 views

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

War
mediterranean-seaMediterranean Sea
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
black-seaBlack Sea
ukraineUkraine
zaporizhzhiaZaporizhzhia

