The aggressor keeps a missile carrier in the Black Sea: what is known about the threat

A Russian ship carrying Kalibr cruise missiles is on duty in the Black Sea. This is reported by the Ukrainian Navy, UNN reports.

It is noted that as of the morning of Sunday, February 23, Russia is keeping a missile carrier in the Black Sea.

In the Black Sea, 1 hostile ship carrying Kalibr cruise missiles with a total volley of up to 4 missiles; in the Sea of Azov, no hostile ships; in the Mediterranean, 4 hostile ships, 3 of which carry Kalibr cruise missiles with a total volley of up to 26 missiles - the Ukrainian Navy said in a statement.

During the day, the following vessels passed through the Kerch Strait in the interests of Russia: 0 vessels to the Black Sea; 8 vessels to the Azov Sea, 3 of which were sailing from the Bosporus.

The Russian Federation continues to violate the International Convention for the Safety of Life at Sea, 1974 (SOLAS) by disabling automatic identification systems.

