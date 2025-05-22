The admission campaign to military universities is ongoing, the state order has increased by 20% - Ministry of Defense

$41.440.05
The summer will be hot: the weather forecaster told what Ukrainians should expect from the weather
Exclusive
07:34 AM • 6152 views

The summer will be hot: the weather forecaster told what Ukrainians should expect from the weather

Exclusive
May 21, 11:37 AM • 64533 views

The State Service for Ethnopolitics explained what influenced the number of national communities in Ukraine and what problems they face.

Exclusive
May 21, 09:43 AM • 143934 views

The heating season will not be easy: Ukrenergo explained why

Exclusive
May 21, 09:21 AM • 130237 views

How technology and systemic steps help stop "gray" imports – lawyer's comment

Exclusive
May 21, 06:00 AM • 136566 views

Shashlik without harm to the stomach: how to eat properly and what to combine with

May 21, 05:00 AM • 275318 views

Tottenham - Manchester United: Europa League final preview

Exclusive
May 20, 02:51 PM • 115526 views

There are signs of corruption and abuse: experts on the twin institute of the head of "Derzhzembank" family

Exclusive
May 20, 02:05 PM • 142751 views

Hryvnia stability and dollar uncertainty: expert explained what to expect from the currency market in the summer

Exclusive
May 20, 12:52 PM • 319442 views

Putin reads Trump like an "open book": political scientist explains why the memorandum on peace will not make sense

Exclusive
May 20, 12:13 PM • 89733 views

Is the originality of the equipment and the legality of supply in Ukraine important for Ukrainians - video survey

Dairy Survival Formula: Why the Future of a Ukrainian Farm Begins with a Pedigree Herd The full-scale war has become a colossal challenge for Ukrainian farmers, but even in these difficult times, they are looking to the future and investing in the development of their farms. One of the key areas is the renewal and improvement of the herd. Why pedigree cattle are so important for the survival and success of a dairy farm, and what opportunities they offer, we will explore in this article. **The Importance of Pedigree Cattle** Pedigree cattle are animals whose origin is documented and which meet certain breed standards. They are the result of careful selection and breeding, aimed at improving productivity, health, and other economically important traits. 1. **Increased Productivity:** Pedigree cows typically produce more milk than non-pedigree cows. This is due to their genetic potential, which has been improved through generations of selection. 2. **Improved Milk Quality:** Pedigree cattle often produce milk with a higher content of fat and protein, which makes it more valuable for processing. 3. **Better Health:** Selection for disease resistance is an important part of pedigree breeding. Pedigree animals are usually more resistant to disease and have a longer productive lifespan. 4. **Predictability:** Pedigree cattle allow farmers to predict the performance of their offspring more accurately. This makes it possible to plan breeding and improve the herd more efficiently. **Challenges and Opportunities** The war has created significant challenges for Ukrainian dairy farmers: * Destruction of infrastructure and loss of livestock. * Difficulties with feed supply and veterinary services. * Reduced demand for dairy products due to the economic crisis. However, despite these challenges, there are also opportunities: * Government support programs for farmers who are rebuilding their herds. * Availability of affordable loans and grants for the purchase of pedigree cattle. * Growing demand for high-quality dairy products, both domestically and internationally. **How to Start?** 1. **Assessment of Resources:** Before investing in pedigree cattle, it is important to assess your resources. Do you have enough land, feed, and facilities to support a larger and more productive herd? 2. **Selection of Breed:** Choose a breed that is well-suited to your climate and management practices. Consider factors such as milk yield, fat content, disease resistance, and adaptability. 3. **Purchase of Animals:** Buy animals from reputable breeders who can provide documentation of their origin and performance. It is advisable to involve a veterinarian in the selection process to assess the health of the animals. 4. **Proper Care:** Pedigree cattle require proper care and management. This includes providing them with a balanced diet, regular veterinary care, and comfortable housing. 5. **Record Keeping:** Keep detailed records of the performance of your animals, including milk yield, health, and reproduction. This information will be invaluable for making breeding decisions and improving your herd. **Successful Examples** Despite the war, there are many examples of Ukrainian farms that are successfully breeding pedigree cattle and producing high-quality dairy products. Their experience shows that investing in genetics is a key factor for the long-term success of a dairy farm. **Conclusion** Breeding pedigree cattle is a strategic investment in the future of a Ukrainian dairy farm. Although it requires significant investment and effort, the benefits in terms of increased productivity, improved milk quality, and better health are well worth it. In the current difficult conditions, government support, access to affordable financing, and the exchange of experiences with successful farms are particularly important. By investing in pedigree cattle, Ukrainian farmers can not only survive but also thrive and contribute to the development of the country's agricultural sector.

May 21, 02:12 PM • 94305 views

May 21, 02:12 PM • 94305 views

Tottenham - Manchester United: Europa League final preview

May 21, 05:00 AM • 275318 views

Solidarity Lanes: In three years, the Ukrainian-European "solidarity routes" have become a lifeline for the Ukrainian economy

May 20, 02:33 PM • 227594 views

May 20, 02:33 PM • 227594 views

Putin reads Trump like an "open book": political scientist explains why the memorandum on peace will not make sense
Exclusive

May 20, 12:52 PM • 319442 views
Exclusive

May 20, 12:52 PM • 319442 views

The investigation is stalling: for almost six months there have been no active investigative actions in the case of abuse of power by the chief lawyer of the NBU
Exclusive

May 20, 11:15 AM • 277212 views
Exclusive

May 20, 11:15 AM • 277212 views
The admission campaign to military universities is ongoing, the state order has increased by 20% - Ministry of Defense

Kyiv • UNN

 • 170 views

In 2025, the state order for the training of military specialists was increased by 20%, and since the beginning of the war - by two times. Documents are accepted by 18 military educational institutions.

The admission campaign to military universities is ongoing, the state order has increased by 20% - Ministry of Defense

In 2025, the state order for the training of military specialists has been increased by 20% and doubled since the beginning of the full-scale war. The Ministry of Defense announced details of admission to military educational institutions. 

Transfers UNN with reference to the Telegram channel of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

Details

Documents are accepted by 18 military educational institutions. For admission, you can submit the results of the National multi-subject test (NMT) 2022-2025 years or pass entrance exams.

Both civilians and military personnel can submit documents. Women have equal rights with men to enter all specialties. In 2024, more than 19% of applicants were women.

Requirements for applicants: age from 17 to 30 years and availability of complete general secondary, professional or higher education. Documents can be submitted through the TCC and JV until June 1 or directly to the educational institution until July 1.

For admission, the results of NMT 2022–2025 are accepted or you can take entrance exams at the university. After submitting an application or report for admission to a military university, a mandatory condition for applicants is to undergo a military medical examination.

Details of the medical examination can be found at the TCC and JV or at the educational institution.

Additionally

Cadets of military universities receive state support on par with military personnel: free accommodation, meals, medical care and uniforms.

Since March 2025, according to the Cabinet of Ministers' resolution, cadets have also significantly increased their financial support. First-year students now receive about UAH 8,000, and graduates with excellent results receive more than UAH 20,000 per month.

Admission to study for the training of officers and obtaining a bachelor's degree is carried out by:

  • National Defense University of Ukraine;
    • National Academy of Land Forces named after Hetman Petro Sahaidachny;
      • Kharkiv National Air Force University named after Ivan Kozhedub;
        • Military Academy (Odesa);
          • Military Institute of Kyiv National University named after Taras Shevchenko;
            • Zhytomyr Military Institute named after S.P. Korolyov;
              • Military Institute of Telecommunications and Informatization named after Heroes of Kruty;
                • Military Institute of Tank Troops of the National Technical University "Kharkiv Polytechnic Institute";
                  • Institute of Naval Forces of the National University "Odesa Maritime Academy";
                    • Military Law Institute of the National Law University named after Yaroslav the Wise;
                      • Department of Military Training of Ivano-Frankivsk National Technical University of Oil and Gas;
                        • Department of Military Training of the National Aviation University;
                          • Department of Military Training of Specialists of the State Special Transport Service of the Ukrainian State University of Science and Technology;
                            • Department of Military Training of Odesa National University named after I.I. Mechnikov.

                              Admission to study for the training of sergeants and foremen and obtaining a professional junior bachelor's degree is carried out by:

                              • Military College of the Sergeant Corps of the National Academy of Land Forces named after Hetman Petro Sahaidachny;
                                • Military College of the Sergeant Corps of Kharkiv National Air Force University named after Ivan Kozhedub;
                                  • Military College of the Sergeant Corps of the Military Institute of Telecommunications and Informatization named after Heroes of Kruty;
                                    • Department of Military Training of the Professional College of Maritime Transport of the National University "Odesa Maritime Academy".

                                      Reference

                                      Detailed information on the conditions of the admission campaign in military educational institutions is contained in the "Applicant's Guide" on the website of the Ministry of Defense.

                                      Let us remind you

                                      This month, the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine received confirmation from the European Security and Defence College (ESDC) about the decision to include 9 Ukrainian higher military educational institutions and military training units of higher education institutions in this educational network.

                                      Under 25s from occupied territories allowed to enroll universities with a deferral of military registration - Ministry of Reintegration09.07.24, 16:37 • 23969 views

                                      Andrey Kulik

                                      Andrey Kulik

                                      SocietyEducation
                                      Ukraine
