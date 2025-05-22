The admission campaign to military universities is ongoing, the state order has increased by 20% - Ministry of Defense
In 2025, the state order for the training of military specialists was increased by 20%, and since the beginning of the war - by two times. Documents are accepted by 18 military educational institutions.
In 2025, the state order for the training of military specialists has been increased by 20% and doubled since the beginning of the full-scale war. The Ministry of Defense announced details of admission to military educational institutions.
Details
Documents are accepted by 18 military educational institutions. For admission, you can submit the results of the National multi-subject test (NMT) 2022-2025 years or pass entrance exams.
Both civilians and military personnel can submit documents. Women have equal rights with men to enter all specialties. In 2024, more than 19% of applicants were women.
Requirements for applicants: age from 17 to 30 years and availability of complete general secondary, professional or higher education. Documents can be submitted through the TCC and JV until June 1 or directly to the educational institution until July 1.
For admission, the results of NMT 2022–2025 are accepted or you can take entrance exams at the university. After submitting an application or report for admission to a military university, a mandatory condition for applicants is to undergo a military medical examination.
Details of the medical examination can be found at the TCC and JV or at the educational institution.
Additionally
Cadets of military universities receive state support on par with military personnel: free accommodation, meals, medical care and uniforms.
Since March 2025, according to the Cabinet of Ministers' resolution, cadets have also significantly increased their financial support. First-year students now receive about UAH 8,000, and graduates with excellent results receive more than UAH 20,000 per month.
Admission to study for the training of officers and obtaining a bachelor's degree is carried out by:
- National Defense University of Ukraine;
- National Academy of Land Forces named after Hetman Petro Sahaidachny;
- Kharkiv National Air Force University named after Ivan Kozhedub;
- Military Academy (Odesa);
- Military Institute of Kyiv National University named after Taras Shevchenko;
- Zhytomyr Military Institute named after S.P. Korolyov;
- Military Institute of Telecommunications and Informatization named after Heroes of Kruty;
- Military Institute of Tank Troops of the National Technical University "Kharkiv Polytechnic Institute";
- Institute of Naval Forces of the National University "Odesa Maritime Academy";
- Military Law Institute of the National Law University named after Yaroslav the Wise;
- Department of Military Training of Ivano-Frankivsk National Technical University of Oil and Gas;
- Department of Military Training of the National Aviation University;
- Department of Military Training of Specialists of the State Special Transport Service of the Ukrainian State University of Science and Technology;
- Department of Military Training of Odesa National University named after I.I. Mechnikov.
Admission to study for the training of sergeants and foremen and obtaining a professional junior bachelor's degree is carried out by:
- Military College of the Sergeant Corps of the National Academy of Land Forces named after Hetman Petro Sahaidachny;
- Military College of the Sergeant Corps of Kharkiv National Air Force University named after Ivan Kozhedub;
- Military College of the Sergeant Corps of the Military Institute of Telecommunications and Informatization named after Heroes of Kruty;
- Department of Military Training of the Professional College of Maritime Transport of the National University "Odesa Maritime Academy".
Reference
Detailed information on the conditions of the admission campaign in military educational institutions is contained in the "Applicant's Guide" on the website of the Ministry of Defense.
Let us remind you
This month, the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine received confirmation from the European Security and Defence College (ESDC) about the decision to include 9 Ukrainian higher military educational institutions and military training units of higher education institutions in this educational network.
