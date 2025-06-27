$41.590.08
The 18th package of sanctions against the Russian Federation may be adopted in the coming days - Zhovkva

Kyiv • UNN

 • 282 views

The EU is preparing to adopt the 18th package of sanctions against the Russian Federation, focused on energy and the shadow fleet. The restrictions will include a ban on European companies participating in Russian projects and personal sanctions against captains and ship owners.

The 18th package of sanctions against the Russian Federation may be adopted in the coming days - Zhovkva

The 18th package of EU sanctions against Russia, which will concern energy and the shadow fleet, may be adopted in the coming days. This was stated by Deputy Head of the Presidential Office Ihor Zhovkva, reports UNN.

Details

The 18th package will definitely be there. Again, yesterday a political message was received from the leaders, who, in the decision of the European Council, in those paragraphs concerning Ukraine, stipulated that sanctions should continue and they significantly help in the fight against Russian aggression. Therefore, the 18th package will be there, the dates will be in the coming days. Again, the month is not over for us yet

- Zhovkva said. 

He noted that this package's draft will include energy sanctions – a ban on certain European companies from participating in projects related to Russia, as well as new sanctions against the shadow fleet, including personal sanctions against captains and shipowners.

This is very important, this has not been done before. There will be appropriate sanctions, what are called secondary sanctions, again, concerning energy. Well, but again, this will not be the last package, and immediately after the approval of the 18th package, work continues on the next packages, which can be even more substantial, even more subject-specific. But this package is very important, some call it a “biting package” which is supposed to inflict appropriate damage to the Russian economy so that it produces fewer missiles, weapons, which unfortunately continue to kill Ukrainians

- Zhovkva added. 

Recall

Russia's economy has begun to show serious signs of weakening – sanctions are working, inflation is rising, and oil revenues are falling. Despite larger volumes of resources, Moscow faces deep financial problems, while the Ukrainian economy, on the contrary, is gradually recovering and growing. 

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Politics
European Union
Ukraine
Tesla
