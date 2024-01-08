Thanks to the "grain corridor", Ukraine exported almost 15 million tons of cargo
Kyiv • UNN
In 5 months, Ukraine exported 15 million tons through the grain corridor, of which 10 million tons were agricultural products.
During the five months of the Ukrainian "grain corridor" operation, Kyiv exported 15 million tons of cargo. This was stated by Deputy Prime Minister for the Restoration of Ukraine - Minister of Community Development, Territories and Infrastructure Oleksandr Kubrakov, UNN reports.
Almost 15 million tons of cargo were exported through the Ukrainian Corridor in 5 months. Of these, 10 million tons are products of our farmers
According to him, 469 new vessels have entered our Ukrainian ports for loading in the 5 months of the corridor's operation. Also, 39 vessels are currently being loaded in the ports of Odesa, Chornomorsk, and Pivdennyi.
In addition, another 83 vessels confirmed their readiness to call at the ports and export 2.4 million tons of cargo.
France has donated a pilot boat to Ukraine to help the grain corridor improve port efficiency and increase cargo flow.
