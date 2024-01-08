Thanks to the "grain corridor", Ukraine exported almost 15 million tons of cargo

During the five months of the Ukrainian "grain corridor" operation, Kyiv exported 15 million tons of cargo. This was stated by Deputy Prime Minister for the Restoration of Ukraine - Minister of Community Development, Territories and Infrastructure Oleksandr Kubrakov, UNN reports.

Details

Almost 15 million tons of cargo were exported through the Ukrainian Corridor in 5 months. Of these, 10 million tons are products of our farmers - Kubrakov said on his Facebook page.

According to him, 469 new vessels have entered our Ukrainian ports for loading in the 5 months of the corridor's operation. Also, 39 vessels are currently being loaded in the ports of Odesa, Chornomorsk, and Pivdennyi.

In addition, another 83 vessels confirmed their readiness to call at the ports and export 2.4 million tons of cargo.

Recall

France has donated a pilot boat to Ukraine to help the grain corridor improve port efficiency and increase cargo flow.

Zelenskyy and Erdogan discuss return of prisoners, support for grain corridor and Ukrainian defense