Zelenskyy and Erdogan discuss return of prisoners, support for grain corridor and Ukrainian defense

5 new TV series in March: from superheroes to mysterious family dramas
06:35 PM • 30857 views

5 new TV series in March: from superheroes to mysterious family dramas

Lent 2025: what you can eat and what you should limit yourself to
06:15 PM • 54245 views

Lent 2025: what you can eat and what you should limit yourself to

Von der Leyen announces “comprehensive plan” to strengthen EU security - summary of the summit in London
05:53 PM • 39713 views

Von der Leyen announces “comprehensive plan” to strengthen EU security - summary of the summit in London

Britain to allocate 1.6 billion pounds to Ukraine for production of missiles for air defense
05:42 PM • 43469 views

Britain to allocate 1.6 billion pounds to Ukraine for production of missiles for air defense

Exclusive
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
March 2, 11:46 AM • 113517 views

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 117293 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 149798 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 142758 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 179180 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 172806 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

What is the threat of a possible termination of US aid to Ukraine: ISW explained

What is the threat of a possible termination of US aid to Ukraine: ISW explained

March 2, 08:53 AM • 73055 views
Zelenskyy and world leaders to meet at the summit in London: who will come

Zelenskyy and world leaders to meet at the summit in London: who will come

March 2, 09:32 AM • 83971 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

March 2, 10:40 AM • 103495 views
Trump adviser reveals details of tense meeting with Zelenskiy at White House

Trump adviser reveals details of tense meeting with Zelenskiy at White House

March 2, 11:50 AM • 74567 views
Tusk urges European leaders to strengthen NATO's eastern flank - BBC

Tusk urges European leaders to strengthen NATO's eastern flank - BBC

March 2, 12:11 PM • 50970 views
Lent 2025: what you can eat and what you should limit yourself to

Lent 2025: what you can eat and what you should limit yourself to

06:15 PM • 53820 views
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
Exclusive

March 2, 11:46 AM • 113457 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 290316 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 257130 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 242119 views
5 new TV series in March: from superheroes to mysterious family dramas

5 new TV series in March: from superheroes to mysterious family dramas

06:35 PM • 30688 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

March 2, 10:40 AM • 103514 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 149776 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 110200 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 109998 views
Zelenskyy and Erdogan discuss return of prisoners, support for grain corridor and Ukrainian defense

Zelenskyy and Erdogan discuss return of prisoners, support for grain corridor and Ukrainian defense

Kyiv  •  UNN

 37808 views

Zelenskyy and Erdogan discussed defense cooperation, Black Sea security, and strengthening global food security through Ukraine's maritime export corridor. They also focused on the Peace Formula and the return of Ukrainian prisoners.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy had a telephone conversation with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. UNN reports on what the politicians discussed, citing  the Ukrainian head of state's telegram.

As always, we are using every day of this week to intensify our international work so that this year will start to yield results from the very first weeks. I thanked President Erdogan for the level of our cooperation in many areas, including defense. We have joint projects that have already been successful, and this year we must do even more to strengthen our states and our peoples.

- said the President of Ukraine.

Details

Zelenskyy noted that security in the Black Sea and global food security largely depend on Ukrainian-Turkish cooperation.

He thanked President Erdogan personally and the whole of Turkey for supporting the maritime export corridor from Ukraine.

As of today, more than 14 million tons of cargo have already been transported through the corridor since the start of its operation, which is almost half a thousand vessels. This is a very important result, both in terms of economy, security and geopolitics. We are demonstrating that we can restore security to our region despite all the existing threats. We see how the strength of our partnership adds strength to our entire region.  

- Zelensky said.

The Ukrainian President also discussed the work on the Peace Formula with his Turkish counterpart. Zelenskyy invited the Turkish representative to a meeting at the level of advisors to be held in Davos in January. Erdogan gave his consent

Zelenskyy also reminded that a separate point of the Peace Formula is the return of all prisoners and deportees. He expressed hope that Turkey would facilitate this process.

Return of Ukrainian children abducted by the Russians. The return of prisoners and all those who are subject to repression in the occupied territory, including Crimea. Turkey's mediation is very important so that the Crimean Tatars and all others - adults and children, soldiers and civilians - who are held in Russian captivity can be released.  

- Zelensky emphasized
Tatiana Salganik

Tatiana Salganik

WarPolitics

