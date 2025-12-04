Thanks to Melania Trump's involvement: Russia returned seven children to Ukraine – White House

$42.200.13
Revocation of Odrex's medical license is not the end yet: what the Ministry of Health must do to stop the “conveyor belt of tragedies”
12:31 PM • 10923 views
Low-cost airlines plan return to Ukraine: FT learned when
Exclusive
12:12 PM • 21076 views
Winter skincare: dermatologist's tips to protect your face from dryness and irritation
12:01 PM • 14109 views
The Armed Forces of Ukraine are holding back the Russians in Pokrovsk and Myrnohrad, preventing them from advancing - Syrskyi
Exclusive
11:24 AM • 15865 views
A popular medicine from the German manufacturer Heel is returning to Ukrainian pharmacies
December 4, 09:37 AM • 16508 views
US peace plan talks are being held in parallel on four separate elements - NYT
December 3, 11:09 PM • 25871 views
Witkoff and Kushner to meet Umerov on December 4 - AP
December 3, 09:56 PM • 42729 views
"I don't know what the Kremlin will do": Trump commented on the meeting of American negotiators with Putin
Exclusive
December 3, 04:02 PM • 35899 views
This is no longer a blind "kamikaze", but a platform that can be brought to the target in real time: expert on the modernization of "Shaheds"Video
Exclusive
December 3, 03:15 PM • 45785 views
Rada adopted the state budget for 2026: what it means for the economy and exchange rates
Publications
Exclusives
About agency
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Popular news
Case of Mi-8MT weapon systems: two helicopters returned to the army inoperablePhotoDecember 4, 06:30 AM • 33915 views
Putin called the meeting with Trump's envoys "useful," announced the division of the peace plan into 4 parts, and issued new threats regarding Donbas.December 4, 07:55 AM • 17050 views
Parubiy, NABU, "labubu" and more: Google named the most popular queries of Ukrainians in 2025December 4, 08:53 AM • 18141 views
Clashes at the "Zhovten" sanatorium near Kyiv: what does businessman Kaufman have to do with it?11:36 AM • 8276 views
"Black Friday" for Pyshnyi and ICU: political scientist on how Yermak's resignation destroyed their immunity12:21 PM • 14238 views
Revocation of Odrex's medical license is not the end yet: what the Ministry of Health must do to stop the “conveyor belt of tragedies”
Exclusive
03:01 PM • 3816 views
"Black Friday" for Pyshnyi and ICU: political scientist on how Yermak's resignation destroyed their immunity12:21 PM • 14364 views
Winter skincare: dermatologist's tips to protect your face from dryness and irritation
Exclusive
12:12 PM • 21086 views
Case of Mi-8MT weapon systems: two helicopters returned to the army inoperablePhotoDecember 4, 06:30 AM • 34068 views
EU proposes to cover two-thirds of Ukraine's financing needs for two years - €90 billion: von der Leyen explained two options for a solutionDecember 3, 01:24 PM • 62188 views
UNN Lite
Pantone named the color of 2026: a shade of white chosen for the first timeVideo02:10 PM • 2436 views
Parubiy, NABU, "labubu" and more: Google named the most popular queries of Ukrainians in 2025December 4, 08:53 AM • 18246 views
"For peace": Hegseth said he would host a dinner with Trump, Zelenskyy and Putin, with "Russian dressing" on the menuDecember 3, 09:06 AM • 24106 views
Oxford Dictionary named "rage bait" the word of 2025: what it meansDecember 1, 10:58 AM • 68938 views
Olena Topolia and the leader of the band "Antytila" are divorcing after 12 years of marriagePhotoVideoDecember 1, 08:53 AM • 71961 views
Thanks to Melania Trump's involvement: Russia returned seven children to Ukraine – White House

Kyiv • UNN

 • 520 views

Thanks to the efforts of Donald Trump's wife, Melania, seven children, previously illegally transported to Russia, were able to return to Ukraine.

Thanks to Melania Trump's involvement: Russia returned seven children to Ukraine – White House

The Russian Federation has returned seven children to Ukraine, made possible by an agreement brokered by former US First Lady Melania Trump. This is stated on the White House website, writes UNN.

Details

According to the website, six boys and one girl have been reunited with their families. Melania Trump welcomed the progress in implementing her initiative to reunite children.

My commitment to ensuring the safe return of children to their families in this region is unwavering. I commend the leadership and persistent diplomatic efforts of Russia and Ukraine in reuniting children and families. Their efforts to build connections have created a real environment for cooperation – a basis for optimism.

– Melania Trump's statement reads.

She added that this cooperation will facilitate the advancement of the child return process in the next phase.

Russians are taking Ukrainian children for "re-education" to North Korea - human rights activist04.12.25, 08:56 • 3760 views

Stepan Haftko

PoliticsNews of the World
Russian propaganda
War in Ukraine
White House
North Korea
Ukraine