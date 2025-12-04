Thanks to Melania Trump's involvement: Russia returned seven children to Ukraine – White House

The Russian Federation has returned seven children to Ukraine, made possible by an agreement brokered by former US First Lady Melania Trump. This is stated on the White House website, writes UNN.

Details

According to the website, six boys and one girl have been reunited with their families. Melania Trump welcomed the progress in implementing her initiative to reunite children.

My commitment to ensuring the safe return of children to their families in this region is unwavering. I commend the leadership and persistent diplomatic efforts of Russia and Ukraine in reuniting children and families. Their efforts to build connections have created a real environment for cooperation – a basis for optimism. – Melania Trump's statement reads.

She added that this cooperation will facilitate the advancement of the child return process in the next phase.

