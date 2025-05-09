Thanks to GEM assistance, the tax office in Dnipro, damaged by a Russian attack, has been promptly restored - Kravchenko

With the support of GEM, 276 m2 of windows damaged as a result of Russian shelling have been replaced in the building of the State Tax Service Main Department in Dnipropetrovsk region. The organization will also help restore tax premises in Poltava and Kharkiv region. This was announced by the head of the State Tax Service Ruslan Kravchenko, reports UNN.



A little over a month ago, after one of the regular attacks by Russians on Dnipro, the premises of the regional tax office were damaged - a significant number of windows were broken. Today, everything has been restored - said Kravchenko.

He noted that partners and true friends helped to do this in such a short time - the non-profit organization Global Empowerment Mission (GEM) in partnership with the Howard G. Buffett Foundation (HGBF).

We have a history with GEM that began when I headed the OVA. They helped install windows worth $3 million in the homes of residents of Kyiv region who suffered from Russian attacks. Today, they have lent a friendly shoulder to the tax authorities - said Kravchenko.

In the building of the State Tax Service Main Department in Dnipropetrovsk region, damaged huge non-standard structures were dismantled, new windows were installed and the building was returned to its functionality. In total, 276 m2 of damaged metal-plastic and wooden blocks with double-glazed windows were replaced.

GEM is also helping to restore two more tax offices - in Poltava and Kharkiv regions. They were also damaged as a result of Russian strikes.

Thank you to the GEM team and its founder Mike Capponi. This is what true friendship looks like. When they help not because they have to, but because they can't do otherwise - emphasized the Head of the State Tax Service.

Let us remind you

On the night of March 27, during a massive attack by Russian drones on Dnipro, the building of the State Tax Service of Ukraine in Dnipropetrovsk region was damaged.

As a result of the attack, windows were broken and the facade of the building was damaged. There were no injuries or deaths. Municipal services worked at the scene, and the head of the State Tax Service promised his colleagues in Dnipro maximum assistance in restoring the building.