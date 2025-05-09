Thanks to GEM assistance, the tax office in Dnipro, damaged by a Russian attack, has been promptly restored - Kravchenko

$41.510.07
Zelenskyy called on the European Union to pave the way for the establishment of a special tribunal for Putin.
Zelenskyy called on the European Union to pave the way for the establishment of a special tribunal for Putin.

Accessibility in the conditions of war: what has changed and why inclusion still does not work to its full extent

Sabotage instead of reform: the Verkhovna Rada criticized Duma's resistance to draft law No. 12374-d on ARMA

War crimes of the Russian Federation against Ukraine: the Office of the Prosecutor General spoke about the most common ones

Yuzhanina: After amendments to the Tax Code, marketplaces will be obliged to fully identify sellers

Europe Day 2025: What to expect from the visit of European ministers on May 9

Ukraine is ready for a 30-day ceasefire, even starting today: Zelenskyy had a "good conversation" with Trump

The First American Pontiff: What is Known About Pope Leo XIV

Approximately 280 cases of executions of Ukrainian prisoners of war have been recorded

UN: April was the month with the highest number of civilian casualties in Ukraine since September 2024

The US may reduce tariffs after successful negotiations with China: details

Ukraine will be hit by heavy rains with thunderstorms: weather forecast for today

Magnetic Alphabet Day and Europe Day in Ukraine: what else is celebrated on May 9

"Will not sell a single toy in the US": Trump threatens Barbie creator with 100% duty

At the parade in Moscow, Putin mentioned the Russian war in Ukraine with only a few words

Accessibility in the conditions of war: what has changed and why inclusion still does not work to its full extent
Ukraine is a world leader in the berry market: our scientists have created over 170 new varieties of rare crops

War crimes of the Russian Federation against Ukraine: the Office of the Prosecutor General spoke about the most common ones
5 Homemade Energy Bar Recipes: Simple, Healthy, Delicious

G7 ambassadors supported the draft law on ARMA reform, but Duma ignores international signals and promotes an alternative

Trump: film tariffs will not affect James Bond

"Will not sell a single toy in the US": Trump threatens Barbie creator with 100% duty

GTA VI: New Trailer Breaks Viewing Records, Soundtrack Soars in Charts

Timothée Chalamet made his red carpet debut with Kylie Jenner at the film awards in Italy

Firefighters rescued a puppy during a fire in Dnipropetrovsk region

Thanks to GEM assistance, the tax office in Dnipro, damaged by a Russian attack, has been promptly restored - Kravchenko

Kyiv

The premises of the regional tax office in Dnipro, damaged by a Russian attack, have been restored with the help of the Global Empowerment Mission (GEM) and the Howard G. Buffett Foundation. GEM will also help restore tax offices in Poltava and Kharkiv regions.

Thanks to GEM assistance, the tax office in Dnipro, damaged by a Russian attack, has been promptly restored - Kravchenko

With the support of GEM, 276 m2 of windows damaged as a result of Russian shelling have been replaced in the building of the State Tax Service Main Department in Dnipropetrovsk region. The organization will also help restore tax premises in Poltava and Kharkiv region. This was announced by the head of the State Tax Service Ruslan Kravchenko, reports UNN.

A little over a month ago, after one of the regular attacks by Russians on Dnipro, the premises of the regional tax office were damaged - a significant number of windows were broken. Today, everything has been restored

- said Kravchenko.

He noted that partners and true friends helped to do this in such a short time - the non-profit organization Global Empowerment Mission (GEM) in partnership with the Howard G. Buffett Foundation (HGBF). 

We have a history with GEM that began when I headed the OVA. They helped install windows worth $3 million in the homes of residents of Kyiv region who suffered from Russian attacks. Today, they have lent a friendly shoulder to the tax authorities

- said Kravchenko.

In the building of the State Tax Service Main Department in Dnipropetrovsk region, damaged huge non-standard structures were dismantled, new windows were installed and the building was returned to its functionality. In total, 276 m2 of damaged metal-plastic and wooden blocks with double-glazed windows were replaced.

GEM is also helping to restore two more tax offices - in Poltava and Kharkiv regions. They were also damaged as a result of Russian strikes.   

Thank you to the GEM team and its founder Mike Capponi. This is what true friendship looks like. When they help not because they have to, but because they can't do otherwise

- emphasized the Head of the State Tax Service.

Let us remind you

On the night of March 27, during a massive attack by Russian drones on Dnipro, the building of the State Tax Service of Ukraine in Dnipropetrovsk region was damaged.

 As a result of the attack, windows were broken and the facade of the building was damaged. There were no injuries or deaths. Municipal services worked at the scene, and the head of the State Tax Service promised his colleagues in Dnipro maximum assistance in restoring the building.

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

