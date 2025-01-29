Thailand expects to launch high-speed rail to China in 2030

Thailand has announced updated deadlines for the launch of its high-speed railroad section, which will become part of an international transportation corridor linking the country to China through Laos. This was reported by Reuters, according to UNN

Details

The 609-kilometer line is expected to be commissioned in 2030, almost a decade later than originally planned.

At the moment, more than a third of the work has been completed on the section between Bangkok and Nakhon Ratchasima, which is located about 220 kilometers from the capital. The entire line to the border town of Nong Khai should be ready by the beginning of the next decade. There, it will connect with the Lao rail network, which has been in operation since 2021 and stretches to the Chinese city of Kunming. The project, which covers a thousand kilometers, is 70% owned by China.

The development of this railway line is an important step for Thailand's integration into the international trade system. The country's authorities see this project as an opportunity to become a key logistics center in the region. The announcement of the updated launch dates comes a year after China's calls to speed up the implementation of the infrastructure project.

Negotiations on a rail link between the two countries have been going on for almost two decades. A construction agreement was signed in 2017, and the initial launch was planned for 2021. However, the project has faced difficulties, including financial disagreements, disputes over engineering solutions, and the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The US is concerned about China's influence on the Panama Canal: what is happening