Thailand-Cambodia border conflict escalates: mass evacuation of population underway amid airstrikes

Border clashes between Thailand and Cambodia escalated sharply again on Thursday after an already tense week. Cambodia reported new airstrikes by Thailand, and fierce fighting with artillery erupted along the disputed region. Both countries accuse each other of violating sovereignty. This is reported by world media, writes UNN.

Details

Large-scale combat activity began after a clash on Sunday that broke a truce brokered by US President Donald Trump in July. This week, about two dozen people have reportedly died, and hundreds of thousands have been displaced on both sides of the border.

Cambodia's Ministry of Defense stated that a Thai fighter jet dropped three bombs, accusing Thailand of violating international law and using "all types of heavy weapons."

Residents are fleeing border areas en masse: "My heart almost broke because I was so afraid of being killed," Chai Rey, a casino worker who fled with her family, told Reuters.

Cambodia has established over 100 evacuation centers in six provinces, accommodating approximately 130,000 people. However, due to the speed and scale of displacement, there is a severe shortage of shelter, food, drinking water, and sanitation facilities, as reported by Jaynes Immanuel Ginting, National Director of World Vision.

