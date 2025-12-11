Thailand-Cambodia border conflict escalates: mass evacuation of population underway amid airstrikes

$42.280.10
Exclusive
02:13 PM • 2598 views
How much will bread prices rise next year: market representative's forecast
01:51 PM • 4910 views
EU approves new approach to Ukraine's accession talks despite Hungary's veto: what it means
Exclusive
01:44 PM • 10158 views
Attacks on pharmaceutical logistics: Russia uses drug shortages as a way to pressure UkrainiansPhoto
12:12 PM • 10417 views
National Bank kept the key policy rate at 15.5% amid risks to inflation and the foreign exchange market
11:59 AM • 14159 views
Ukrainians are promised a reduction in the duration of power outages this weekend
Exclusive
11:58 AM • 13860 views
People's deputies on the President's tasks regarding the possibility of holding elections: work has been going on for a long time, but it concerns the post-war period
11:00 AM • 14969 views
German Chancellor announced proposals for a peace plan for Ukraine submitted to the US
10:29 AM • 16077 views
"We cannot guarantee safety": Kornienko explained why elections are impossible now
Exclusive
December 11, 08:43 AM • 34440 views
Swelling can be a signal from the body about a serious illness - doctors explained when to consult a specialist
December 11, 07:59 AM • 21675 views
Trump administration proposes a plan to rebuild Ukraine and return Russia to the global economy; some in Europe say 'it's like Yalta' - WSJ
Popular news
China launches powerful drone carrier, demonstrating its prowessDecember 11, 06:28 AM • 6638 views
Drones attacked a thermal power plant in the Smolensk region, which supplies the Russian defense industry - CPD10:02 AM • 14883 views
Shakira became a meme hero after a funny mistake in a post about a cartoon11:09 AM • 13048 views
Treatment that kills. What the lawyers of the scandalous Odrex clinic are silent aboutPhoto11:11 AM • 24125 views
AFU raised the Ukrainian flag in Pokrovsk: the city's defense continuesVideo11:42 AM • 13236 views
Publications
Attacks on pharmaceutical logistics: Russia uses drug shortages as a way to pressure UkrainiansPhoto
Exclusive
01:44 PM • 10172 views
Treatment that kills. What the lawyers of the scandalous Odrex clinic are silent aboutPhoto11:11 AM • 24224 views
Swelling can be a signal from the body about a serious illness - doctors explained when to consult a specialist
Exclusive
December 11, 08:43 AM • 34444 views
"Health Screening 40+": when the program will start and how to join itDecember 10, 05:55 PM • 46289 views
Ginger, mango, and zucchini: original adjika recipes for winterPhotoDecember 10, 04:30 PM • 47580 views
UNN Lite
Shakira became a meme hero after a funny mistake in a post about a cartoon11:09 AM • 13121 views
Scientists revealed how binge-watching at night affects marketsDecember 10, 01:37 PM • 25441 views
Holiday shopping 2025: what gifts Ukrainians choose and whether they listen to AI - surveyPhotoDecember 10, 12:35 PM • 31094 views
The Ukrainian film "You Are Space" has already grossed almost UAH 38 million at the box officeVideoDecember 10, 12:19 PM • 27049 views
Ukraine dropped in PornHub rankings over the year: what Ukrainians searched for most oftenPhotoDecember 10, 10:30 AM • 35643 views
Thailand-Cambodia border conflict escalates: mass evacuation of population underway amid airstrikes

Kyiv • UNN

 • 72 views

Clashes between Thailand and Cambodia have sharply escalated again. Cambodia reported new airstrikes by Thailand, and fierce fighting with artillery erupted along the disputed region.

Thailand-Cambodia border conflict escalates: mass evacuation of population underway amid airstrikes
Photo: AP

Border clashes between Thailand and Cambodia escalated sharply again on Thursday after an already tense week. Cambodia reported new airstrikes by Thailand, and fierce fighting with artillery erupted along the disputed region. Both countries accuse each other of violating sovereignty. This is reported by world media, writes UNN.

Details

Large-scale combat activity began after a clash on Sunday that broke a truce brokered by US President Donald Trump in July. This week, about two dozen people have reportedly died, and hundreds of thousands have been displaced on both sides of the border.

Cambodia's Ministry of Defense stated that a Thai fighter jet dropped three bombs, accusing Thailand of violating international law and using "all types of heavy weapons."

Residents are fleeing border areas en masse: "My heart almost broke because I was so afraid of being killed," Chai Rey, a casino worker who fled with her family, told Reuters.

War between Thailand and Cambodia: airstrikes disrupt fragile truce – sides blame each other08.12.25, 18:12 • 3116 views

Cambodia has established over 100 evacuation centers in six provinces, accommodating approximately 130,000 people. However, due to the speed and scale of displacement, there is a severe shortage of shelter, food, drinking water, and sanitation facilities, as reported by Jaynes Immanuel Ginting, National Director of World Vision.

Fighting continues for two days: Cambodia promises fierce battle against Thailand amid escalating border conflict09.12.25, 17:04 • 2848 views

Stepan Haftko

