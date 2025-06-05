$41.480.16
Trump on the introduction of sanctions against the Russian Federation: we will be "very tough" if the war in Ukraine drags on
04:58 PM • 14840 views

Trump on the introduction of sanctions against the Russian Federation: we will be "very tough" if the war in Ukraine drags on

Exclusive
June 5, 02:42 PM • 42920 views

The tactic of "postponements": how the lawyer of People's Deputy Kuzminykh, accused of bribery, turns justice into a game of time

Exclusive
June 5, 02:25 PM • 50855 views

Russia is hunting for spare parts: how Moscow is buying up Soviet components to block Ukraine's access to them

Exclusive
June 5, 12:51 PM • 55782 views

Missile strike on a training ground in the Poltava region: 16 soldiers were wounded, two of them died.

Exclusive
June 5, 11:49 AM • 64055 views

"Baby Box" in 2025: Ministry of Social Policy tells whether there will be changes in assistance

June 5, 11:02 AM • 57355 views

NBU has left the discount rate unchanged at 15.5%

Exclusive
June 5, 08:39 AM • 87568 views

Modification of Russian ballistic missiles: how Ukraine can cope with the new challenge

June 5, 08:35 AM • 62494 views

The Ministry of Finance is preparing an alternative scenario if hostilities continue throughout 2026

June 5, 06:46 AM • 49044 views

The environmental situation in Ukraine in 2025: how the war affected the environment

Exclusive
June 4, 05:36 PM • 67593 views

Russia blocks Ukrainian aviation: from disinformation to disruption of supplies - how the aggressor state undermines the strategic industry

Tesla shares fell nearly 10% after Trump criticized Musk

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1298 views

Tesla shares fell nearly 10% after Elon Musk criticized Donald Trump's tax bill. Investors are concerned about the conflict between Musk and Trump.

Tesla shares fell nearly 10% after Trump criticized Musk

Shares of Elon Musk's electric car maker, Tesla, fell almost 10% today. The fall began immediately after US President Donald Trump began criticizing his former adviser, UNN reports with reference to AP.

Details

Tesla shares doubled in the weeks after Trump's election, reaching an all-time high on December 17. 

In April, Musk promised to focus much more on Tesla and the upcoming launch of unmanned taxis in Texas. This pleased investors, and the stock rose until the end of last week, when Musk stepped up his criticism of Trump's tax bill.

Recall

Donald Trump announced disappointment with Elon Musk after criticizing his tax bill. Musk replied that he had not been shown the document and called for the removal of unnecessary items.

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

EconomyNews of the World
Tesla, Inc.
Donald Trump
Texas
Elon Musk
United States
