Tesla shares fell nearly 10% after Trump criticized Musk

Shares of Elon Musk's electric car maker, Tesla, fell almost 10% today. The fall began immediately after US President Donald Trump began criticizing his former adviser, UNN reports with reference to AP.

Details

Tesla shares doubled in the weeks after Trump's election, reaching an all-time high on December 17.

In April, Musk promised to focus much more on Tesla and the upcoming launch of unmanned taxis in Texas. This pleased investors, and the stock rose until the end of last week, when Musk stepped up his criticism of Trump's tax bill.

Recall

Donald Trump announced disappointment with Elon Musk after criticizing his tax bill. Musk replied that he had not been shown the document and called for the removal of unnecessary items.