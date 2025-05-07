$41.450.15
"Only Patriot systems can effectively shoot down ballistics": expert explained how air defense works and what Ukraine needs
"Only Patriot systems can effectively shoot down ballistics": expert explained how air defense works and what Ukraine needs

A PrivatBank terminal exploded in Kyiv: miraculously, there were no casualties - video

Granola, muesli, flakes: a nutritionist explained whether dry breakfasts can be healthy

At what stage is the introduction of electronic payment in minibuses in Kyiv - the answer of the Kyiv City State Administration

Almost all household electronics in Ukraine are imported: expert talks about "gray" market schemes

India's strikes on Pakistan: how the world community reacts to the conflict

Deficit of coaches, war and children leaving abroad: Ministry of Youth and Sports on threats to big sports

They set records and increase yields: the story of the agricultural institute that made it into the Book of Records

Domestic violence: Number of appeals fell almost by half in 2025 - National Police

The Catholic world awaits the appearance of white smoke: the conclave begins today in the Vatican

Tesla launches a cheaper Model Y: what's inside

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3888 views

The new Model Y Long Range Rear-Wheel Drive starts at $44,990. It has a single motor, accelerates to 96.5 km/h in 5.4 seconds, and has a range of 574.5 km.

Tesla launches a cheaper Model Y: what's inside
www.tesla.com

The Tesla Model Y in the US has become cheaper, Mashable reports, writes UNN.

Details

The company has released a new version of its recently redesigned Model Y electric crossover. Called the Model Y Long Range Rear-Wheel Drive, it costs from $44,990 before the federal tax credit and local benefits.

For comparison, the Long Range All-Wheel Drive configuration costs from $48,990.

Screenshot from the Tesla website showing the Model Y.

For this money, the buyer will reportedly get "only one engine that drives the rear axle, with a slightly slower acceleration - it will take you 5.4 seconds to accelerate the car from 0 to 60 miles (96.5 km) per hour, compared to 4.6 seconds in the all-wheel drive version." But it also offers a significantly longer range: 357 miles (574.5 km) versus 327 miles (526 km), according to Tesla, the publication writes.

Adding the US federal tax credit of $7,500, as stated, increases the price of the car in the country to $37,490.

Deliveries are reportedly scheduled to begin in three to five weeks, while the all-wheel drive version will be available.

A cheaper version of Tesla's best-selling car should boost sales, and Tesla needs it, given that it has just had a pretty terrible quarter. It is worth noting that Tesla sales have fallen sharply in Europe, and this is despite the fact that the rear-wheel drive Model Y has been available in many markets for several weeks, the publication notes.

Europeans continue to shun Tesla - sales plummeted in April02.05.25, 17:07 • 6172 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

