Tesla launches a cheaper Model Y: what's inside

The Tesla Model Y in the US has become cheaper, Mashable reports, writes UNN.

Details

The company has released a new version of its recently redesigned Model Y electric crossover. Called the Model Y Long Range Rear-Wheel Drive, it costs from $44,990 before the federal tax credit and local benefits.

For comparison, the Long Range All-Wheel Drive configuration costs from $48,990.

Screenshot from the Tesla website showing the Model Y.

For this money, the buyer will reportedly get "only one engine that drives the rear axle, with a slightly slower acceleration - it will take you 5.4 seconds to accelerate the car from 0 to 60 miles (96.5 km) per hour, compared to 4.6 seconds in the all-wheel drive version." But it also offers a significantly longer range: 357 miles (574.5 km) versus 327 miles (526 km), according to Tesla, the publication writes.

Adding the US federal tax credit of $7,500, as stated, increases the price of the car in the country to $37,490.

Deliveries are reportedly scheduled to begin in three to five weeks, while the all-wheel drive version will be available.

A cheaper version of Tesla's best-selling car should boost sales, and Tesla needs it, given that it has just had a pretty terrible quarter. It is worth noting that Tesla sales have fallen sharply in Europe, and this is despite the fact that the rear-wheel drive Model Y has been available in many markets for several weeks, the publication notes.

