Tesla recalls 1.6 million cars due to software problem

American electric car manufacturer Tesla is forced to reconfigure 1.6 million cars in China due to a software problem. This was reported by UNN with reference to the China State Administration for Market Regulation (SAMR).

Details

The country's responsible regulatory authority announced on Friday that some models of the American electric vehicle manufacturer have problems with the driver assistance system and door locks. This could lead to safety hazards while driving and increase the risk of a vehicle collision, authorities warned.

The recall aims to fix software defects - this measure applies to two batches of cars produced between 2014 and 2023, and includes a total of 1.6 million Model S, Model distance.

Recall

In December 2023, Tesla recalled about two million cars in the United States, also due to problems with the driving assistant.

