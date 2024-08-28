Terrorist country shells Donetsk region: two civilians wounded

Occupants wounded two civilians in Donetsk region. This was reported by the Selydivsk city military administration, UNN reports.

Details

On August 27, at about 17:15, a russian artillery shelling took place in the town of Selydove, which is part of the Selydivska community. Two civilians, men born in 1993 and 1969, were injured as a result of this attack.

Both victims were taken to the nearest hospital with fractures of both shins and shrapnel wounds to the chest.

