Terrorist country shells Donetsk region: two civilians wounded
Kyiv • UNN
In Selidove, Donetsk region, two men were wounded by Russian shelling. The victims, born in 1993 and 1969, were taken to hospital with broken legs and shrapnel wounds to the chest.
Occupants wounded two civilians in Donetsk region. This was reported by the Selydivsk city military administration, UNN reports.
Details
On August 27, at about 17:15, a russian artillery shelling took place in the town of Selydove, which is part of the Selydivska community. Two civilians, men born in 1993 and 1969, were injured as a result of this attack.
Both victims were taken to the nearest hospital with fractures of both shins and shrapnel wounds to the chest.
