Tens of thousands of Romanians left without drinking water due to dam problems

In Romania, tens of thousands of people in 12 localities in Prahova County, southern Romania, were left without drinking water. This was reported by News.ro, informs UNN.

Details

According to the authorities, the problem is not with the supplier Hidro Prahova, which only transports water, but with the Paltinu dam, where the installations were technically blocked due to water turbidity.

"The situation is classified as "critical" with a direct impact on tens of thousands of people. - the publication writes.

According to Romanian Environment Minister Diana Buzoianu, the fact that tens of thousands of people were left without water is evidence not only of a technical problem, but also of a serious lack of professionalism, "and this is unacceptable."

People in Prahova and Dâmbovița need water, and our priority is to restore supplies as soon as possible. Work must be done, but professionally, and not in such a way that tens of thousands of people are left without drinking water for several days. - said the government official.

At the same time, Hidro Prahova assured that they are ready to restore water supply as soon as the problems with the dam are eliminated.

Recall

Europe's vast water reserves are depleting. As a new analysis based on two decades of satellite data shows, freshwater reserves are shrinking in southern and central Europe, from Spain and Italy to Poland.

