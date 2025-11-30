Tens of thousands of Romanians left without drinking water due to dam problems

$42.190.00
48.870.00
ukenru
November 29, 06:27 PM • 10673 views
I expect results from the delegation in the USA, they have the necessary directives - ZelenskyyVideo
November 29, 05:13 PM • 18995 views
On November 30, power outages and restrictions will be in effect in Ukraine: schedules published
November 29, 05:02 PM • 17064 views
Rescuers in Kyiv have completed work on eliminating the consequences of Russian strikes on November 29Photo
November 29, 03:10 PM • 17453 views
Yermak's resignation could weaken Zelenskyy's political control - NYT
November 29, 02:28 PM • 17622 views
Ukraine is facing a cold snap down to +9 degrees: weather forecast for Sunday, November 30
November 29, 12:33 PM • 14878 views
Zelenskyy: it's time to change basic documents on Ukraine's defense, including the defense plan, gave instructions to Shmyhal
November 29, 12:07 PM • 14808 views
Europe's water reserves are depleting due to climate change - Guardian
November 29, 11:00 AM • 14028 views
"We expect the results of the meetings in Geneva to be finalized now": Zelenskyy named the task of the delegation led by Umerov in the USA
November 29, 10:28 AM • 14642 views
General Staff confirmed damage to Afipsky Refinery, aircraft repair plant and other occupation facilities
November 29, 08:59 AM • 15044 views
Over Ukraine, 558 out of 596 drones launched by Russia and 19 out of 36 missiles, including a "Kinzhal", neutralized
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+5°
1m/s
97%
752mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Russian strike on Kyiv on November 29: energy workers restored power to 420,000 familiesNovember 29, 05:47 PM • 5388 views
Not Tomahawk missiles: Witkoff offered Ukraine an alternative - WSJNovember 29, 06:02 PM • 6774 views
Attack on Kyiv region: three people remain in hospitals, 15 high-rise buildings and 72 private houses damagedPhotoNovember 29, 08:20 PM • 4352 views
Zelenskyy announced a candidate for the post of Minister of JusticeNovember 29, 08:38 PM • 3752 views
"This is not the language of a country that claims to negotiate peace": Sandu on Russia's massive shelling of UkrainePhotoNovember 29, 09:36 PM • 3414 views
Publications
Five crazy premieres you can't miss: what to watch this winterVideoNovember 29, 04:59 PM • 15861 views
"Reparation" loan for Ukraine: should we expect it and how is it related to the peace plan
Exclusive
November 28, 01:56 PM • 66124 views
10 common mistakes beginners make in a new jobNovember 28, 12:04 PM • 51998 views
From surgery to coma: how a patient could have been infected with a dangerous bacterium at the private clinic OdrexPhotoNovember 28, 11:00 AM • 59536 views
Over UAH 2 million for housing for IDPs from occupied territories: which IDPs can apply for a voucherNovember 28, 10:45 AM • 58017 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Rustem Umerov
Kyrylo Budanov
Mahmoud Abbas
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Great Britain
Kyiv Oblast
Sweden
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five crazy premieres you can't miss: what to watch this winterVideoNovember 29, 04:59 PM • 15861 views
Police rescued an owl entangled in an anti-drone net in the Kupyansk directionNovember 28, 02:36 AM • 36019 views
Netflix faced a glitch during the premiere of the fifth season of "Stranger Things"November 27, 06:49 AM • 53721 views
Snowman from "Frozen" "came to life" at Disneyland Paris: what is known about the Olaf robotNovember 25, 02:23 PM • 73280 views
Meghan Markle took a designer dress from a fashion photoshoot without asking - mediaNovember 25, 08:39 AM • 104976 views
Actual
Technology
Heating
The New York Times
Social network
The Diplomat

Tens of thousands of Romanians left without drinking water due to dam problems

Kyiv • UNN

 • 40 views

In Romania, tens of thousands of people in 12 settlements in Prahova County were left without drinking water. The reason was a technical blockage of the facilities at the Paltinu dam due to water turbidity.

Tens of thousands of Romanians left without drinking water due to dam problems

In Romania, tens of thousands of people in 12 localities in Prahova County, southern Romania, were left without drinking water. This was reported by News.ro, informs UNN.

Details

According to the authorities, the problem is not with the supplier Hidro Prahova, which only transports water, but with the Paltinu dam, where the installations were technically blocked due to water turbidity.

"The situation is classified as "critical" with a direct impact on tens of thousands of people.

- the publication writes.

According to Romanian Environment Minister Diana Buzoianu, the fact that tens of thousands of people were left without water is evidence not only of a technical problem, but also of a serious lack of professionalism, "and this is unacceptable."

People in Prahova and Dâmbovița need water, and our priority is to restore supplies as soon as possible. Work must be done, but professionally, and not in such a way that tens of thousands of people are left without drinking water for several days.

- said the government official.

At the same time, Hidro Prahova assured that they are ready to restore water supply as soon as the problems with the dam are eliminated.

Recall

Europe's vast water reserves are depleting. As a new analysis based on two decades of satellite data shows, freshwater reserves are shrinking in southern and central Europe, from Spain and Italy to Poland.

Ukraine fulfills Romania's requirements for the construction of the Danube-Black Sea Canal16.12.23, 23:01 • 106520 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

SocietyNews of the World
Europe
Romania