Tender words for a husband-defender: how Alyona Omargalieva congratulated Tamerlan on his birthday

On January 29, Yuriy Tolokonnikov, better known as Tamerlan, celebrates his 37th birthday. His star wife Alena Omargalieva, with whom he performed on the big stage as a duo, touchingly congratulated her beloved. This is reported by UNN with reference to Alena's Instagram.

So, on the occasion of the holiday, Alena shared warm family photos and a sincere message to her husband on social networks. She emphasized that Yuriy is not only her beloved, but also a reliable support, protector, and the best father for their son Timur. By the way, Tamerlan is indeed a protector, as he is directly related to the Armed Forces of Ukraine and is a military man.

"My dear, happy birthday. You are not just my husband, you are my protector, support, and the best dad for our son. Every day I see your strength, courage, and kindness, your ability to make even the most difficult things simple for our family. I am proud of you and grateful for everything you do for us and for those you love.

May all the good you give to the world return to you a hundredfold. May your bold and sometimes seemingly unrealistic ideas come true, and may your heart always feel joy and peace. May all higher powers protect you and may any difficulties pass you by.

I wish you to always be happy, healthy, and confident in tomorrow. I am by your side, I believe in you, and I love you very much. Our family is happy because of you, and I want you to feel it every day," Omargalieva wrote.

Earlier this month, the family celebrated their son Timur's 12th birthday, and now, on his father's birthday, these family moments hold special value.

