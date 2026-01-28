$42.960.17
Government appoints new supervisory board for Energoatom: who is on it and what are its main tasks
06:10 PM • 762 views
Ukraine is creating a “small” air defense command, which will be headed by Colonel Yevhen Khliebnikov
03:19 PM • 8258 views
Ukraine protests to Hungary over false statements about election interference
Exclusive
03:18 PM • 12471 views
The end of the old Western model: why Britain is restarting relations with China
Exclusive
02:57 PM • 10898 views
Dollar or euro: which has a greater impact on prices in Ukraine, and which is better to choose for foreign currency savings
02:19 PM • 22502 views
New restrictions are being introduced due to increased enemy attacks on trains: which regions will be affected
January 28, 11:48 AM • 22930 views
The GUR exposed over 60 vessels of the "shadow fleet" of Russia, Iran, and Venezuela transporting sanctioned oil
Exclusive
January 28, 10:05 AM • 27065 views
Escaping the cold: which warm countries do Ukrainian tourists most often choose in winter?
January 28, 09:51 AM • 30930 views
General Staff confirms damage to oil depot in Russia's Voronezh region and other occupier facilities
January 28, 08:35 AM • 28802 views
Zelenskyy: Ukraine has identified issues to work on in the agreement with the US on post-war reconstruction, work with Trump's team is ongoingVideo
Tender words for a husband-defender: how Alyona Omargalieva congratulated Tamerlan on his birthday

Kyiv • UNN

 • 62 views

On January 29, Yuriy Tolokonnikov, known as Tamerlan, celebrated his 37th birthday. His wife Alyona Omargalieva touchingly congratulated her husband, who is a serviceman of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Tender words for a husband-defender: how Alyona Omargalieva congratulated Tamerlan on his birthday

On January 29, Yuriy Tolokonnikov, better known as Tamerlan, celebrates his 37th birthday. His star wife Alena Omargalieva, with whom he performed on the big stage as a duo, touchingly congratulated her beloved. This is reported by UNN with reference to Alena's Instagram.

So, on the occasion of the holiday, Alena shared warm family photos and a sincere message to her husband on social networks. She emphasized that Yuriy is not only her beloved, but also a reliable support, protector, and the best father for their son Timur. By the way, Tamerlan is indeed a protector, as he is directly related to the Armed Forces of Ukraine and is a military man.

"My dear, happy birthday. You are not just my husband, you are my protector, support, and the best dad for our son. Every day I see your strength, courage, and kindness, your ability to make even the most difficult things simple for our family. I am proud of you and grateful for everything you do for us and for those you love.

May all the good you give to the world return to you a hundredfold. May your bold and sometimes seemingly unrealistic ideas come true, and may your heart always feel joy and peace. May all higher powers protect you and may any difficulties pass you by.

I wish you to always be happy, healthy, and confident in tomorrow. I am by your side, I believe in you, and I love you very much. Our family is happy because of you, and I want you to feel it every day," Omargalieva wrote.

Earlier this month, the family celebrated their son Timur's 12th birthday, and now, on his father's birthday, these family moments hold special value.

Stanislav Karmazin

SocietyUNN Lite

Stanislav Karmazin

SocietyUNN Lite
Musician
Social network
Mobilization
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Marriage
Armed Forces of Ukraine