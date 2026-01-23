Dasha Kvitkova tenderly congratulated her fiancé and "teased" him about their age difference

$43.170.01
50.520.15
ukenru
12:59 PM • 3408 views
Zelenskyy held consultations with the negotiating group before the start of talks in Abu Dhabi
Exclusive
12:48 PM • 11585 views
The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine assures that the participation of internally displaced persons in national elections will not face serious obstacles
12:42 PM • 31275 views
What to do about the Donbas issue: positions of Ukraine, Russia, and the USA
Exclusive
11:40 AM • 16936 views
The platform, created for patients to share their stories about treatment at the scandalous Odrex clinic, has been blocked again
Exclusive
11:04 AM • 19551 views
Blocking of traffic by Polish farmers at the border with Ukraine: no traffic blockages currently recorded
08:25 AM • 27403 views
Donbas issue 'key', to be discussed in Abu Dhabi - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
January 23, 08:04 AM • 64756 views
Europe can, Ukraine cannot? Why the IMF demands the removal of subsidies and who will be hit first
January 23, 07:54 AM • 33519 views
Delegations from Ukraine, the US, and Russia are heading to Abu Dhabi for trilateral talks on the war: what is known
January 23, 06:55 AM • 31217 views
EU, US, and Ukraine close to a prosperity agreement for post-war Ukraine: von der Leyen named five pillars
January 23, 06:33 AM • 29387 views
Trump on possible US-Ukraine-Russia summit: meetings are happening, and "we'll see what happens"
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−7°
1m/s
85%
746mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Night drone attack on Russia: oil depot ablaze in Penza, residential building damaged in Voronezh regionVideoJanuary 23, 04:26 AM • 34743 views
Trump proposes NATO protect US southern border instead of European frontiersJanuary 23, 04:36 AM • 36454 views
Taiwan offers Ukraine direct dialogue to cut off chip supply channels to RussiaJanuary 23, 05:00 AM • 84976 views
The US officially withdrew from the WHO, "forgetting" to pay a debt of $260 millionJanuary 23, 05:24 AM • 48510 views
Klitschko urged Kyiv residents to stock up on food and leave the city if possible09:20 AM • 35296 views
Publications
What to do about the Donbas issue: positions of Ukraine, Russia, and the USA12:42 PM • 31275 views
Europe can, Ukraine cannot? Why the IMF demands the removal of subsidies and who will be hit first
Exclusive
January 23, 08:04 AM • 64756 views
From a "legendary" Oval Office quarrel to understanding and talks about long-range missiles: how Zelenskyy survived a year of negotiations with TrumpJanuary 22, 04:50 PM • 62381 views
How Ukraine is being helped to survive the winter of 2026: light, warmth, and international solidarityJanuary 22, 02:43 PM • 65254 views
End of the UN? What is Trump's "Peace Council" and what is it for?
Exclusive
January 22, 11:29 AM • 75661 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Rustem Umerov
Bloggers
Kyrylo Budanov
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Abu Dhabi
Europe
State Border of Ukraine
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Dasha Kvitkova tenderly congratulated her fiancé and "teased" him about their age differencePhoto12:32 PM • 12366 views
"Dreamed of it": Lesia Nikitiuk becomes host of the Eurovision National Selection - who will join her?Photo11:14 AM • 12754 views
"I have a job, friends, parents": "The Bachelor" finalist revealed if she is still in love with Taras TsymbalyukJanuary 22, 05:56 PM • 33550 views
New members of the 2026 Songwriters Hall of Fame announcedPhotoJanuary 21, 11:40 PM • 49144 views
"Scream 7" is coming to the big screens soon: which star heroes of the franchise will take part in the new installmentVideoJanuary 21, 06:19 PM • 44055 views
Actual
Social network
Heating
Technology
Film
MIM-104 Patriot

Dasha Kvitkova tenderly congratulated her fiancé and "teased" him about their age difference

Kyiv • UNN

 • 12368 views

Ukrainian blogger Dasha Kvitkova congratulated Dynamo Kyiv footballer Volodymyr Brazhko on his 24th birthday by posting a joint photo. She jokingly noted that the age difference between them is now "only three" years, to which Brazhko replied that she "won't get far."

Dasha Kvitkova tenderly congratulated her fiancé and "teased" him about their age difference

Famous Ukrainian blogger Dasha Kvitkova, in a rather humorous way, congratulated her beloved and fiancé, Dynamo Kyiv footballer Volodymyr Brazhko, on his birthday. Today, January 23, the midfielder of the "white and blues" turns 24 years old. On the occasion of Volodymyr's holiday, Dasha posted a photo on her Instagram story showing them tenderly embracing, writes UNN.

In the caption, Dasha jokingly touched upon their age difference, noting that now instead of four, she is "only three" (years), and asked Volodymyr not to fall behind. The footballer also did not stand aside.  He wrote to Kvitkova that she would not run far. This exchange of cheerful remarks amused their subscribers.

It should be noted that their relationship can already be called quite long. In particular, Volodymyr previously admitted that he did not believe in love,  but his relationship with Kvitkova changed his outlook on life. The athlete has even already proposed to his beloved.

By the way, this will be Dasha's second marriage: she was previously married to Nikita Dobrynin – the hero of the 10th season of the "Bachelor" project, within which Kvitkova won and gained Dobrynin's favor. After the divorce, the former partners remained on friendly terms and are now raising their son Lev.

"I have a job, friends, parents": "The Bachelor" finalist revealed if she is still in love with Taras Tsymbalyuk22.01.26, 19:56 • 33553 views

Stanislav Karmazin

SocietyUNN Lite
Social network
Marriage
Bloggers