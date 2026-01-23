Dasha Kvitkova tenderly congratulated her fiancé and "teased" him about their age difference

Famous Ukrainian blogger Dasha Kvitkova, in a rather humorous way, congratulated her beloved and fiancé, Dynamo Kyiv footballer Volodymyr Brazhko, on his birthday. Today, January 23, the midfielder of the "white and blues" turns 24 years old. On the occasion of Volodymyr's holiday, Dasha posted a photo on her Instagram story showing them tenderly embracing, writes UNN.

In the caption, Dasha jokingly touched upon their age difference, noting that now instead of four, she is "only three" (years), and asked Volodymyr not to fall behind. The footballer also did not stand aside. He wrote to Kvitkova that she would not run far. This exchange of cheerful remarks amused their subscribers.

It should be noted that their relationship can already be called quite long. In particular, Volodymyr previously admitted that he did not believe in love, but his relationship with Kvitkova changed his outlook on life. The athlete has even already proposed to his beloved.

By the way, this will be Dasha's second marriage: she was previously married to Nikita Dobrynin – the hero of the 10th season of the "Bachelor" project, within which Kvitkova won and gained Dobrynin's favor. After the divorce, the former partners remained on friendly terms and are now raising their son Lev.

