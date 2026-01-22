"I have a job, friends, parents": "The Bachelor" finalist revealed if she is still in love with Taras Tsymbalyuk

$43.180.08
50.320.20
ukenru
04:54 PM • 2328 views
SBU drones hit the Tamanneftegaz oil terminal in Russia: estimated damages reach $50 millionVideo
03:45 PM • 7000 views
The President awarded Kyiv City Council deputy Gregory Malenko with the Order "For Merit" of the III degree
02:44 PM • 11000 views
Zelenskyy announced a two-day trilateral meeting of Ukraine, the US, and Russia in the UAE
02:19 PM • 13214 views
"Productive and meaningful meeting": Zelenskyy reveals details of talks with Trump in Davos
January 22, 11:49 AM • 15455 views
Ministry of Economy has determined the need for gas imports to get through the winter: what is it about
Exclusive
January 22, 11:29 AM • 28107 views
End of the UN? What is Trump's "Peace Council" and what is it for?
January 22, 11:14 AM • 15241 views
General Staff confirms damage to Tamanneftegaz oil terminal and enemy air defense
January 22, 10:59 AM • 15832 views
Trump claims to have settled 8 wars and believes "another one's coming pretty soon"
January 22, 07:31 AM • 18179 views
"We're at the end": Trump's envoy Witkoff announces significant progress in peace talks ahead of Moscow visit
Exclusive
January 22, 07:01 AM • 22744 views
Exchange rate under NBU control: what's behind January's dollar and euro fluctuations
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−16°
1m/s
84%
755mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
A story of love, loyalty, and strength of spirit: a severely wounded soldier married his girlfriend at the Shalimov CenterPhotoJanuary 22, 08:25 AM • 6700 views
Putin's meeting with Witkoff and Kushner on January 22: Kremlin announced detailsJanuary 22, 09:30 AM • 5762 views
Safety of Ukrainian patients: why the decision regarding the medical licenses of the scandalous Odrex has not been published and what role Lyashko plays in thisJanuary 22, 10:28 AM • 19223 views
"Everyone wants the war to end": Trump called talks with Zelenskyy "good" and announced a meeting with Putin01:45 PM • 4244 views
How Ukraine is being helped to survive the winter of 2026: light, warmth, and international solidarity02:43 PM • 10330 views
Publications
From a "legendary" Oval Office quarrel to understanding and talks about long-range missiles: how Zelenskyy survived a year of negotiations with Trump04:50 PM • 2264 views
How Ukraine is being helped to survive the winter of 2026: light, warmth, and international solidarity02:43 PM • 10407 views
End of the UN? What is Trump's "Peace Council" and what is it for?
Exclusive
January 22, 11:29 AM • 28104 views
Safety of Ukrainian patients: why the decision regarding the medical licenses of the scandalous Odrex has not been published and what role Lyashko plays in thisJanuary 22, 10:28 AM • 19301 views
Stephen Witkoff's Diplomacy: A Chronology of All Meetings with Putin and Preparation for a New OneJanuary 21, 02:44 PM • 74360 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Mark Rutte
Oleksandr Syrskyi
Yulia Svyrydenko
Actual places
Ukraine
Davos
United States
Greenland
Europe
Advertisement
UNN Lite
"I have a job, friends, parents": "The Bachelor" finalist revealed if she is still in love with Taras Tsymbalyuk05:56 PM • 80 views
New members of the 2026 Songwriters Hall of Fame announcedPhotoJanuary 21, 11:40 PM • 25188 views
"Scream 7" is coming to the big screens soon: which star heroes of the franchise will take part in the new installmentVideoJanuary 21, 06:19 PM • 22127 views
Eurovision legend returns: Alexander Rybak applies for Norwegian selection with new songVideoJanuary 21, 03:49 PM • 24426 views
Everything you need to know about the Aquarius zodiac signJanuary 21, 12:13 PM • 65666 views
Actual
Technology
Heating
Social network
Tesla Model Y
NASAMS

"I have a job, friends, parents": "The Bachelor" finalist revealed if she is still in love with Taras Tsymbalyuk

Kyiv • UNN

 • 80 views

Anastasia Polovinkina, a finalist of the 14th season of "The Bachelor" show, said that her infatuation with Taras Tsymbalyuk passed a month after the project. She does not consider the possibility of resuming the relationship.

"I have a job, friends, parents": "The Bachelor" finalist revealed if she is still in love with Taras Tsymbalyuk

Anastasia Polovinkina, a finalist of the 14th season of the show "The Bachelor" and a manager, frankly spoke about her current attitude towards Taras Tsymbalyuk and whether she still has feelings for him. This is reported by UNN with reference to Anastasia's interview, which she gave to blogger Slava Dyomin.

So, the finalist of the sensational show frankly admitted that her infatuation with the main character of the project has passed. Polovinkina noted that her feelings for Tsymbalyuk dissipated about a month after the project ended.

About a month (the infatuation passed... ed. note). You return to your life, you realize that the person doesn't like you. I didn't know if he was with Nadine or not, because he hadn't given an interview yet. I went to a psychologist, realized that I have a job, friends, parents, and everything is great, and I'm not 17 years old, and that I will love until the end of my days.

- said Polovinkina.

Dyomin, however, brought up Anastasia's remark on the post-show of the project, where she answered the question about her feelings for Taras by saying that everything depends on the man. The woman did not deny what was said, but explained what she meant.

The psychologist (on the post-show) asked if I would agree to a relationship when a man doesn't choose me, or if I would give him a second chance. I said no. The choice is up to the man. We talked with the psychologist not in the context of Taras, but as a person who was in love and was not chosen, and if this hypothetical man returns, will I give him a chance?

- Anastasia noted.

Ultimately, Polovinkina does not consider such an option. In particular, she recalled that her previous relationships, which were resumed after their termination, ended badly.

Tina Karol's new TikTok song about "light," "warmth," and "goodness" was ridiculed online19.01.26, 10:40 • 53887 views

Stanislav Karmazin

SocietyUNN Lite
Bloggers