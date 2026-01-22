"I have a job, friends, parents": "The Bachelor" finalist revealed if she is still in love with Taras Tsymbalyuk

Anastasia Polovinkina, a finalist of the 14th season of the show "The Bachelor" and a manager, frankly spoke about her current attitude towards Taras Tsymbalyuk and whether she still has feelings for him. This is reported by UNN with reference to Anastasia's interview, which she gave to blogger Slava Dyomin.

So, the finalist of the sensational show frankly admitted that her infatuation with the main character of the project has passed. Polovinkina noted that her feelings for Tsymbalyuk dissipated about a month after the project ended.

About a month (the infatuation passed... ed. note). You return to your life, you realize that the person doesn't like you. I didn't know if he was with Nadine or not, because he hadn't given an interview yet. I went to a psychologist, realized that I have a job, friends, parents, and everything is great, and I'm not 17 years old, and that I will love until the end of my days. - said Polovinkina.

Dyomin, however, brought up Anastasia's remark on the post-show of the project, where she answered the question about her feelings for Taras by saying that everything depends on the man. The woman did not deny what was said, but explained what she meant.

The psychologist (on the post-show) asked if I would agree to a relationship when a man doesn't choose me, or if I would give him a second chance. I said no. The choice is up to the man. We talked with the psychologist not in the context of Taras, but as a person who was in love and was not chosen, and if this hypothetical man returns, will I give him a chance? - Anastasia noted.

Ultimately, Polovinkina does not consider such an option. In particular, she recalled that her previous relationships, which were resumed after their termination, ended badly.

