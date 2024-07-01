Ten countries joined the Peace Summit communiqué

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that ten countries and organizations had joined the communiqué adopted following the Peace Summit in Switzerland. He said this in an evening address on Sunday, June 30, UNN reports .

According to him, after the first Peace Summit, Ukraine "has not stopped communicating with partners about supporting" the Peace Summit communiqué for a single day in these weeks.

"And there are already ten more signatures to the communiqué after the Summit - from different actors, from different parts of the world," the Ukrainian leader said.

Zelensky added that there are also more details about working in groups on specific security issues under the Peace Formula.

