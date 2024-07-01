Ten countries joined the Peace Summit communiqué

$41.340.03
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive
06:27 AM • 66366 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

05:56 AM • 74554 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 95621 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 175557 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 221339 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 136527 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 364614 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 180758 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149106 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 197649 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

06:27 AM • 66366 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 61179 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

05:56 AM • 74554 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

04:00 AM • 76202 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM • 95621 views
Ten countries joined the Peace Summit communiqué

Kyiv • UNN

 • 111523 views

Ten countries and organizations have joined the communiqué adopted at the end of the Peace Summit in Switzerland, according to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's evening address on June 30.

Ten countries joined the Peace Summit communiqué

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that ten countries and organizations had joined the communiqué adopted following the Peace Summit in Switzerland. He said this in an evening address on Sunday, June 30, UNN reports .

Details

According to him, after the first Peace Summit, Ukraine "has not stopped communicating with partners about supporting" the Peace Summit communiqué for a single day in these weeks.

"And there are already ten more signatures to the communiqué after the Summit - from different actors, from different parts of the world," the Ukrainian leader said.

Zelensky added that there are also more details about working in groups on specific security issues under the Peace Formula.

Tonga joins peace summit communique, becoming the 9th country to sign it27.06.24, 02:40 • 27410 views

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

WarPolitics
Switzerland
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
