Users report a malfunction in Telegram: what people are complaining about
Kyiv • UNN
Users from different countries are reporting a malfunction in Telegram. There are problems with sending messages, authentication, voice calls, and server connection.
Details
"Telegram is down," reports the Center for Strategic Communications and Information Security.
The problem with the service has been reported in different countries.
People are complaining about problems with sending messages, authentication, voice calls, and server connectivity.
