Telegram suffers a large-scale failure
Kyiv • UNN
According to the DownDetector website, which monitors outages in the messenger, on February 18, more than half of the users were unable to use the app, and a third could not connect to the servers.
On Sunday, February 18, a large-scale failure occurred in the Telegram messenger. This is evidenced by the data of the DownDetector portal, UNN writes.
Details
The large-scale failure occurred around 13:30 Kyiv time.
According to Downdetector, 58% of users complain about the app, 36% complain about the server connection, and 6% complain about the website.
