Telegram suffers a large-scale failure

On Sunday, February 18, a large-scale failure occurred in the Telegram messenger. This is evidenced by the data of the DownDetector portal, UNN writes.

Details

The large-scale failure occurred around 13:30 Kyiv time.

According to Downdetector, 58% of users complain about the app, 36% complain about the server connection, and 6% complain about the website.

Head of the National Council: The Rada is already discussing the possibility of regulating Telegram