Telegram celebrates its first billion active users
Telegram has reached 1 billion monthly active users, surpassing many competitors. Pavel Durov announced the independence and profitability of the messenger.
Telegram now has over 1 billion monthly active users, 50 million more than in July 2024. The messenger's founder Pavel Durov wrote about this in his channel, UNN reports.
Telegram has become the second most popular messenger in the world, not counting the Chinese WeChat. However, WhatsApp remains the leader with about 3 billion users.
WhatsApp is ahead of us - a cheap, worse imitation of Telegram. For years, they have desperately tried to copy our innovations, while burning billions on lobbying and PR campaigns to stop us. They failed. Telegram has grown, become profitable, and - unlike our competitors - has remained independent
Durov notes that user activity in the messenger is also growing. According to him, Telegram users open the messenger 21 times a day and spend 41 minutes in the app.
Head of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine Kyrylo Budanov stated that Telegram is a threat to national security. He suggested "officializing" Telegram channels so that owners would be responsible for the content.
