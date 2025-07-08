Teenagers with pneumatic guns attacked a stranger in a park in Odesa, two received suspicion - police

$41.800.06
49.030.09
ukenru
Ukraine expects heat up to +39 with heavy downpours: weather forecast for July 9
09:37 AM • 1646 views
Ukraine expects heat up to +39 with heavy downpours: weather forecast for July 9
Exclusive
09:02 AM • 9099 views
In Sumy, in the first half of 2025, more than eight times more buildings were damaged than last year
July 8, 03:46 AM • 62169 views
US sends additional defensive weapons to Ukraine at Trump's direction
July 7, 05:19 PM • 100034 views
Ukraine can start EU accession talks without unanimous support - Stefanishyna
Exclusive
July 7, 12:46 PM • 110145 views
Wave of attacks on TCCs: what is behind Russian strikes and whether the work of the centers is under threat
Exclusive
July 7, 11:23 AM • 131846 views
The Ministry of Justice answered whether there are enough Russian prisoners of war for exchanges and named the number of camps
July 7, 08:27 AM • 129657 views
Russian troops attacked TCR and nearby areas in Kharkiv and Zaporizhzhia, there are wounded - Ground Forces
Exclusive
July 7, 07:42 AM • 118348 views
Demographic Collapse: How Falling Birth Rates Undermine Ukraine's Economy - Expert Commentary
Exclusive
July 7, 07:09 AM • 237596 views
Defense of MP Kuzminykh, accused of bribery, failed to appear at almost a third of the hearings - HACC
July 7, 03:41 AM • 69766 views
Anomalous heat up to +36 degrees will cover Ukraine
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+30°
2m/s
54%
744mm
Popular news
Bad weather changes train schedule: Ukrzaliznytsia told which routes will be delayedJuly 8, 12:39 AM • 49042 views
Daring Robbery in Mexico: Attackers Stole 33 Tons of Gold and Silver ConcentrateJuly 8, 02:39 AM • 40657 views
Ukraine to be hit by heat up to +39° and thunderstorms with hail: forecast for July 8July 8, 04:05 AM • 43753 views
The number of victims in the Kyiv-Dnipro bus accident increased to 3306:01 AM • 8491 views
Murder of a man in Kyiv: identity of the deceased established, shooter still being sought07:20 AM • 31465 views
Publications
All-inclusive package: ARMA still buys a luxury minivan for almost UAH 3 million, the scandalous tender was not canceledJuly 7, 02:21 PM • 128292 views
Top 5 cool dishes that will keep you from getting hungry in unbearable heatJuly 7, 02:20 PM • 116776 views
Story that should not have happened: how modernized helicopters lost their armament due to Soviet standardsJuly 7, 02:00 PM • 139045 views
The Cabinet of Ministers approved the regulation on a special kindergarten: what is envisagedJuly 7, 01:50 PM • 144190 views
Defense of MP Kuzminykh, accused of bribery, failed to appear at almost a third of the hearings - HACC
Exclusive
July 7, 07:09 AM • 237598 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Binyamin Netanyahu
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Emmanuel Macron
Charles III
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
United Kingdom
Hungary
Slovakia
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Michael Douglas is not going to return to acting unless "something special" happensJuly 7, 08:59 AM • 120206 views
Five thrilling adventure films: what to watch on hot daysJuly 5, 05:41 PM • 308966 views
Oasis reunited on stage after 16 years: gave first concertJuly 5, 08:59 AM • 148074 views
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom confirm breakupJuly 4, 06:59 AM • 264422 views
The series "Mr. & Mrs. Smith" moves to Los Angeles: the second season will be filmed in CaliforniaJuly 3, 09:28 AM • 286270 views
Actual
Shahed-136
Financial Times
Facebook
FAB-250
Tesla Model Y

Teenagers with pneumatic guns attacked a stranger in a park in Odesa, two received suspicion - police

Kyiv • UNN

 • 479 views

Two teenagers received suspicion for attacking a stranger with pneumatic pistols in a park in Odesa. The victim was hospitalized with beatings and bullet wounds.

Teenagers with pneumatic guns attacked a stranger in a park in Odesa, two received suspicion - police

Two teenagers were notified of suspicion for attacking a stranger in a park in Odesa with air pistols, writes UNN with reference to the Main Directorate of the National Police in Odesa region.

Details

The incident occurred in late June during the day. According to the investigation, "three teenagers, two of whom had air pistols, purposefully came to the park to find a homeless person and mock him."

"In one of the secluded spots, they met a man who, in their opinion, suited them, and began verbally insulting the stranger. The 30-year-old local resident walked away, and the teenagers started shooting at him with pistols. The one without a weapon knocked the victim down and beat him with his hands and feet," the police said.

The offenders fled when passers-by intervened. People called the police and an ambulance. The victim, with bruises, numerous bullet wounds to the limbs and shoulder, was taken to the hospital, where he received medical assistance.

The police found two offenders, aged 14 and 16, on the same day. The air pistols, which the boys said they bought online, were seized by investigators as material evidence.

As stated, law enforcement officers collected sufficient evidence and notified the suspects of suspicion of hooliganism. "The court chose a preventive measure for the suspects in the form of night home arrest. Measures are being taken to establish the whereabouts of the third offender," the police said.

The severity of the bodily injuries sustained by the victim will be determined by forensic medical experts. The investigation is ongoing. All circumstances are being established.

According to the sanction of Part 4 of Article 296 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine, this crime is punishable by imprisonment for up to seven years.

Murder of a man in Kyiv: identity of the deceased established, shooter still being sought08.07.25, 10:20 • 21728 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

Crimes and emergenciesUNN-Odesa
National Police of Ukraine
Odesa
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9