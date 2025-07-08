Teenagers with pneumatic guns attacked a stranger in a park in Odesa, two received suspicion - police

Two teenagers were notified of suspicion for attacking a stranger in a park in Odesa with air pistols, writes UNN with reference to the Main Directorate of the National Police in Odesa region.

Details

The incident occurred in late June during the day. According to the investigation, "three teenagers, two of whom had air pistols, purposefully came to the park to find a homeless person and mock him."

"In one of the secluded spots, they met a man who, in their opinion, suited them, and began verbally insulting the stranger. The 30-year-old local resident walked away, and the teenagers started shooting at him with pistols. The one without a weapon knocked the victim down and beat him with his hands and feet," the police said.

The offenders fled when passers-by intervened. People called the police and an ambulance. The victim, with bruises, numerous bullet wounds to the limbs and shoulder, was taken to the hospital, where he received medical assistance.

The police found two offenders, aged 14 and 16, on the same day. The air pistols, which the boys said they bought online, were seized by investigators as material evidence.

As stated, law enforcement officers collected sufficient evidence and notified the suspects of suspicion of hooliganism. "The court chose a preventive measure for the suspects in the form of night home arrest. Measures are being taken to establish the whereabouts of the third offender," the police said.

The severity of the bodily injuries sustained by the victim will be determined by forensic medical experts. The investigation is ongoing. All circumstances are being established.

According to the sanction of Part 4 of Article 296 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine, this crime is punishable by imprisonment for up to seven years.

Murder of a man in Kyiv: identity of the deceased established, shooter still being sought