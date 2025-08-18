$41.450.00
Trump: Zelenskyy can end the war with Russia almost immediately if he wants toPhoto
August 17, 06:51 PM • 19449 views
Coalition of the Willing is ready to deploy deterrence forces in Ukraine and take the sky and sea under protection - statement
Exclusive
August 17, 10:14 AM • 41094 views
In Oleksandriia, Kirovohrad region, a woman accidentally ran over her daughter
Exclusive
August 17, 07:17 AM • 78081 views
Turning Point Week: What Awaits All Zodiac Signs August 18–24
August 16, 12:47 PM • 133369 views
We have successes in extremely difficult areas near Dobropillia and Pokrovsk: Zelenskyy held a meeting of the Staff
Exclusive
August 16, 10:46 AM • 86948 views
Trump-Putin Summit in Alaska: What Has Changed for Ukraine
August 16, 09:52 AM • 84438 views
European leaders made a statement after talking with Zelenskyy and Trump about the Alaska summit: what they said about territories and security guarantees
August 16, 08:59 AM • 67260 views
Zelenskyy to arrive at the White House on Monday, then a possible meeting with Putin - Trump
August 16, 07:28 AM • 54983 views
Zelenskyy confirmed a lengthy conversation with Trump about the results of the summit with Putin: heading to Washington on Monday
August 15, 11:06 PM • 248474 views
We could not find full understanding, there is no agreement yet: Trump on negotiations with Putin
Teenager becomes fourth victim of Russian attack on Kharkiv, 5 people considered missing

Kyiv • UNN

 • 62 views

In Kharkiv, the body of a 16-year-old boy was found under the rubble, becoming the fourth victim of the morning attack. Currently, 5 people are considered missing, and 18 people were injured.

Teenager becomes fourth victim of Russian attack on Kharkiv, 5 people considered missing

A 16-year-old teenager became the fourth victim of the Russian forces' attack on Kharkiv, 5 people are considered missing, 18 people were injured, said Oleg Syniehubov, head of the Kharkiv OVA, on Monday, writes UNN.

A 16-year-old boy became the fourth victim of the morning enemy attack on Kharkiv. The child's body was found under the rubble

- wrote Syniehubov.

The number of injured is 18 people, added the head of the OVA.

"5 people are currently considered missing as a result of the enemy attack in the Industrial district of Kharkiv. Previously, people may be under the rubble," he noted.

The search and rescue operation continues.

The State Emergency Service and the prosecutor's office showed the consequences.

Addition

According to the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office, on August 18, around 5:00 a.m., five enemy drones hit an apartment building in the Industrial district of Kharkiv. As a result of the attack, the building was partially destroyed - interfloor ceilings collapsed.

According to preliminary data, the enemy used Geran-2 type UAVs for attacks on the city.

Julia Shramko

War
Kharkiv