Teenager becomes fourth victim of Russian attack on Kharkiv, 5 people considered missing

A 16-year-old teenager became the fourth victim of the Russian forces' attack on Kharkiv, 5 people are considered missing, 18 people were injured, said Oleg Syniehubov, head of the Kharkiv OVA, on Monday, writes UNN.

A 16-year-old boy became the fourth victim of the morning enemy attack on Kharkiv. The child's body was found under the rubble - wrote Syniehubov.

The number of injured is 18 people, added the head of the OVA.

"5 people are currently considered missing as a result of the enemy attack in the Industrial district of Kharkiv. Previously, people may be under the rubble," he noted.

The search and rescue operation continues.

The State Emergency Service and the prosecutor's office showed the consequences.

Addition

According to the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office, on August 18, around 5:00 a.m., five enemy drones hit an apartment building in the Industrial district of Kharkiv. As a result of the attack, the building was partially destroyed - interfloor ceilings collapsed.

According to preliminary data, the enemy used Geran-2 type UAVs for attacks on the city.