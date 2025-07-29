$41.800.02
9.5 million and legislative support: what connects Kuzminykh with the pharmaceutical giant "Darnytsia"?
Exclusive
02:15 PM
9.5 million and legislative support: what connects Kuzminykh with the pharmaceutical giant "Darnytsia"?
Exclusive
12:17 PM
Small pharmaceutical manufacturers against marketing ban: no chance to compete
Exclusive
11:49 AM
Primary vs. secondary market: how the real estate market in Ukraine changed in 2025
09:21 AM
10-kopeck coins may be withdrawn from circulation: NBU explains details
Exclusive
July 29, 08:00 AM
After the Kakhovka HPP was blown up by the Russians, conditions for a locust invasion re-emerged in Ukraine - ecologist
July 29, 06:30 AM
Magnetic storms in August 2025: when to expect and how to prepare
July 29, 05:00 AM
"Dynamo" - "Hamrun Spartans": announcement of the Champions League qualification return match
July 28, 05:54 PM
Passenger train accident in Germany: five Ukrainians among the injured
Exclusive
July 28, 02:54 PM
"Darnytskyi" influence: MP Kuzminykh's activities should be investigated by law enforcement
July 28, 01:15 PM
10 or 12 days: Trump announced a new deadline for Russia
Tax evasion on a particularly large scale: head of gas company to be prosecuted

Kyiv • UNN

 • 822 views

An indictment has been sent to court against the director of a natural gas production company who evaded paying almost UAH 8 million in taxes. He did not reflect the payment for gas supply in tax records, understating VAT obligations.

Tax evasion on a particularly large scale: head of gas company to be prosecuted

An indictment has been sent to court against the director of a company in the field of natural gas extraction and gas fuel trade. Investigators note that the defendant evaded tax payment - it is about almost UAH 8 million.

UNN reports with reference to the press service of the Office of the Prosecutor General.

Details

The pre-trial investigation regarding the director of the LLC, which specializes in natural gas extraction and gas fuel trade, has been completed. Currently, investigators claim that the official evaded paying almost UAH 8 million in taxes.

According to the explanation, the head of the company did not reflect in the tax accounting the payment received from another company for gas supply.

Thus, he understated the value-added tax obligations, which led to a shortfall of almost UAH 8 million in the budget.

- reports the post of the press service of the Office of the Prosecutor General.

Recall

Detectives of the Bureau of Economic Security reported suspicion to the former president of a Ukrainian airline company in intentional tax evasion on a particularly large scale.

The SBI completed the investigation of the case of illegal coal mining at a mine in Donetsk region. The criminal organization caused more than UAH 5 billion in damages to the state by selling coal to the population and budget organizations.

Gas embezzlement worth UAH 2.1 billion: court upholds in absentia arrest of MP Dubnevich29.01.24, 11:35 • 20825 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

EconomyCrimes and emergencies
Donetsk Oblast
Tesla
