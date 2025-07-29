Tax evasion on a particularly large scale: head of gas company to be prosecuted

An indictment has been sent to court against the director of a company in the field of natural gas extraction and gas fuel trade. Investigators note that the defendant evaded tax payment - it is about almost UAH 8 million.

UNN reports with reference to the press service of the Office of the Prosecutor General.

Details

The pre-trial investigation regarding the director of the LLC, which specializes in natural gas extraction and gas fuel trade, has been completed. Currently, investigators claim that the official evaded paying almost UAH 8 million in taxes.

According to the explanation, the head of the company did not reflect in the tax accounting the payment received from another company for gas supply.

Thus, he understated the value-added tax obligations, which led to a shortfall of almost UAH 8 million in the budget. - reports the post of the press service of the Office of the Prosecutor General.

