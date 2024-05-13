TalonBot from the Ministry of Internal Affairs expands its functions: what's new

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 81626 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 107436 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 150287 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 154318 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 250555 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174193 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165445 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148343 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 226016 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113062 views

German President criticizes Trump's behavior during meeting with Zelenskyy

March 1, 03:13 PM • 40199 views
“This is a new president, and we are committed to a new approach.” Walz on changing US policy toward Ukraine

March 1, 04:25 PM • 32222 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 64535 views
Zelenskyy should return to the negotiating table with Trump - Duda

March 1, 05:07 PM • 32761 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 58670 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 250555 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 226016 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 212075 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 237818 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 224613 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 81632 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 58670 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 64535 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 112948 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 113846 views
TalonBot from the Ministry of Internal Affairs expands its functions: what's new

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 20305 views

The official chatbot of the Main Service Center of the Ministry of Internal Affairs in Ukraine now allows you to track appointments for theoretical and practical exams, car registration, exchange of driver's licenses and obtaining international driver's licenses.

The official chatbot of the Main Service Center of the Ministry of Internal Affairs can now be used to track registrations for theoretical and practical exams, car registration, driver's license exchange, and other functions. This was reported by the Ministry of Internal Affairs, UNN reported.

Details

The Ministry of Internal Affairs informs that it is now possible to follow appointments for such services through the official chatbot of the Main Service Center:

  • theoretical and practical exams;
  • car registration;
  • exchange of a driver's license;
  • obtaining an international driver's license.

To check the availability of free coupons, you need to: open the chatbot of the Main Service Center of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, share your contact information, select the desired service and service center.

If there is a free ticket, the system will automatically send a notification every 10 minutes. After receiving the notification, you should go to the electronic record, register and receive the coupon.

Recall

The Ministry of Internal Affairs has launched an electronic victim's account and a contact center hotline to provide social protection services to military personnel, police officers and their families.

Ministry of Internal Affairs launches e-office for victims and social protection hotline for law enforcement officers07.05.24, 13:40 • 18586 views

Iryna Kolesnik

Society
ministerstvo-vnutrishnikh-sprav-ukrainaMinistry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine

