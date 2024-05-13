TalonBot from the Ministry of Internal Affairs expands its functions: what's new

The official chatbot of the Main Service Center of the Ministry of Internal Affairs can now be used to track registrations for theoretical and practical exams, car registration, driver's license exchange, and other functions. This was reported by the Ministry of Internal Affairs, UNN reported.

Details

The Ministry of Internal Affairs informs that it is now possible to follow appointments for such services through the official chatbot of the Main Service Center:

theoretical and practical exams;

car registration;

exchange of a driver's license;

obtaining an international driver's license.

To check the availability of free coupons, you need to: open the chatbot of the Main Service Center of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, share your contact information, select the desired service and service center.

If there is a free ticket, the system will automatically send a notification every 10 minutes. After receiving the notification, you should go to the electronic record, register and receive the coupon.

Recall

The Ministry of Internal Affairs has launched an electronic victim's account and a contact center hotline to provide social protection services to military personnel, police officers and their families.

Ministry of Internal Affairs launches e-office for victims and social protection hotline for law enforcement officers