Ministry of Internal Affairs launches e-office for victims and social protection hotline for law enforcement officers
Kyiv • UNN
The Ministry of Internal Affairs has launched a victim's e-office and a contact center hotline to provide social protection services to military personnel, police officers and their families.
On Tuesday, May 7, the Ministry of Internal Affairs launched two services for military personnel and employees of the Ministry of Internal Affairs system - an electronic victim's office and a contact center for social protection. This was reported by UNN with reference to the press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs.
Details
In the e-office of the victim on the website of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine, servicemen of the NGU, the State Border Guard Service, police officers, and employees of the State Emergency Service who have the status of victims, as well as their family members, can access their accounts and request medical, psychological, and legal assistance.
The agency says that all you need to do is register in the Single Window for Citizens.
Another service is the social security contact center at 1536.
From Monday to Saturday, from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., the hotline specialists will provide advice on psychological, medical and financial assistance, benefits, pensions, etc
Recall
The Ministry of Veterans Affairs of Ukraine has introduced a new profession "Specialist in Support of War Veterans and Demobilized Persons" to provide professional assistance and support to veterans and their families in the transition from military to civilian life.