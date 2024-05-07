Ministry of Internal Affairs launches e-office for victims and social protection hotline for law enforcement officers

On Tuesday, May 7, the Ministry of Internal Affairs launched two services for military personnel and employees of the Ministry of Internal Affairs system - an electronic victim's office and a contact center for social protection. This was reported by UNN with reference to the press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

Details

In the e-office of the victim on the website of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine, servicemen of the NGU, the State Border Guard Service, police officers, and employees of the State Emergency Service who have the status of victims, as well as their family members, can access their accounts and request medical, psychological, and legal assistance.

The agency says that all you need to do is register in the Single Window for Citizens.

Single Window for Veterans and their Families to be Established in ASCs - Ministry of Veterans

Another service is the social security contact center at 1536.

From Monday to Saturday, from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., the hotline specialists will provide advice on psychological, medical and financial assistance, benefits, pensions, etc - the Interior Ministry explained.

Recall

The Ministry of Veterans Affairs of Ukraine has introduced a new profession "Specialist in Support of War Veterans and Demobilized Persons" to provide professional assistance and support to veterans and their families in the transition from military to civilian life.