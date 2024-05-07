Ministry of Internal Affairs launches e-office for victims and social protection hotline for law enforcement officers

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 95347 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 109937 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 152649 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 156450 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 252559 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174628 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165811 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148399 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 227062 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113085 views

We support Ukraine as long as it may be necessary - Starmer

March 1, 06:11 PM • 29933 views
The enemy struck a high-rise building in Zaporizhzhia, a fire broke out

March 1, 06:23 PM • 26237 views
Britain to allocate 2.26 billion pounds to Ukraine: what will the money be used for

March 1, 07:32 PM • 33264 views
Protest in Vermont: Vice President Vance is met with a rally in support of Ukraine after a dispute with Zelenskiy

March 1, 08:57 PM • 26090 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

March 1, 09:14 PM • 23316 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 252559 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 227062 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 213001 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 238689 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 225392 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 95347 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 69128 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 75610 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 113352 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 114229 views
Ministry of Internal Affairs launches e-office for victims and social protection hotline for law enforcement officers

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 18587 views

The Ministry of Internal Affairs has launched a victim's e-office and a contact center hotline to provide social protection services to military personnel, police officers and their families.

On Tuesday, May 7, the Ministry of Internal Affairs launched two services for military personnel and employees of the Ministry of Internal Affairs system - an electronic victim's office and a contact center for social protection. This was reported by UNN with reference to the press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

Details

In the e-office of the victim on the website of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine, servicemen of the NGU, the State Border Guard Service, police officers, and employees of the State Emergency Service who have the status of victims, as well as their family members, can access their accounts and request medical, psychological, and legal assistance.

The agency says that all you need to do is register in the Single Window for Citizens.

Single Window for Veterans and their Families to be Established in ASCs - Ministry of Veterans13.03.24, 11:44 • 24254 views

Another service is the social security contact center at 1536. 

From Monday to Saturday, from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., the hotline specialists will provide advice on psychological, medical and financial assistance, benefits, pensions, etc

- the Interior Ministry explained. 

Recall

The Ministry of Veterans Affairs of Ukraine has introduced a new profession "Specialist in Support of War Veterans and Demobilized Persons" to provide professional assistance and support to veterans and their families in the transition from military to civilian life.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

SocietyWar
national-guard-of-ukraineNational Guard of Ukraine
ministerstvo-vnutrishnikh-sprav-ukrainaMinistry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine
state-border-guard-service-of-ukraineState Border Guard Service of Ukraine
ukraineUkraine

